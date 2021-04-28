Chicago stages drive-through Wagner in underground garage

  • This image released by the Lyric Opera of Chicago shows 2,880 battery-powered candles arrayed in an underground parking garage in this scene from Lyric Opera's "Twilight: Gods," an adaptation of Wagner's "Göttertdämmerung" in Chicago. (Kyle Flubacker/Lyric Opera of Chicago via AP)
  • This image shows the three Rhinemaidens in a scene from Lyric Opera of Chicago's "Twilight: Gods," an adaptation of Wagner's "Götterdämmerung" staged in an underground parking garage in Chicago. (Kyle Flubacker/Lyric Opera of Chicago via AP)
1 / 2

Opera-Wagner Underground

This image released by the Lyric Opera of Chicago shows 2,880 battery-powered candles arrayed in an underground parking garage in this scene from Lyric Opera's "Twilight: Gods," an adaptation of Wagner's "Göttertdämmerung" in Chicago. (Kyle Flubacker/Lyric Opera of Chicago via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MIKE SILVERMAN
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO (AP) — Amid signs pointing “To Elevator” and advising drivers to “Take Parking Ticket With You,” the Rhinemaidens lament the theft of their gold, Siegfried is murdered, and Brünnhilde drives off in a red Mustang convertible to redeem the world.

Welcome to opera in an underground parking garage.

A year after Lyric Opera’s production of Richard Wagner’s complete “Ring” cycle was scuttled by the pandemic, the company has brought a bit of the epic back to life. But instead of walking into the opera house and taking their seats, spectators drive down into the garage and stay in their cars.

“Twilight: Gods,” as the production is called, is the brainchild of Yuval Sharon, who premiered it last November in Detroit, where he had just been named artistic director of Michigan Opera Theater.

It’s a reimagining of “Götterdämmerung,” the final installment in Wagner’s four-part saga of gold, greed and the downfall of the gods. Using his own English translation, Sharon has distilled the four-hour-plus opera down to six episodes lasting just over an hour all together.

“He came to me with this amazing, wonderful, crazy idea,” said Anthony Freund, Lyric’s general director. “The cancellation of our ‘Ring’ … certainly made it seem particularly appropriate. There’s great excitement around it.”

So much so that all three performances, April 28-May 2, sold out almost immediately, as had all the Detroit shows. Still, the total audience for “Twilight: Gods” will be a fraction of the number who could watch a single performance in the Lyric Opera House, which has a seating capacity of 3,276.

But for now, the house remains closed to live opera, as do other major houses in the U.S., including New York’s Metropolitan Opera. Many companies have instead reached out to audiences by streaming new content and videos of past performances or presenting opera in outdoor venues.

For “Twilight: Gods,” nine cars at a time, each paying an entry fee of $125, enter the Millennium Lakeside Parking Garage, a 13-acre underground structure near the shore of Lake Michigan. Spectators watch the action through their windshields and listen to the music on their car radios.

When the first group of cars has finished a scene, they drive to the next location — the speed limit is 3 mph — and another nine enter. This continues until 14 groups of cars have cycled through the whole show, requiring the singers to perform their scenes 14 times each day.

In Detroit, Sharon used the company’s own parking structure, which is above ground and allowed scenes to be played on ascending levels open to the air at the sides. By contrast, in Chicago the action all takes place on the same subterranean level.

“It’s likely to have a much more labyrinthian feeling, a sense of being kind of lost in the space,” Sharon said. “It’s very appropriate for where we are now as a society, as we feel our way to where we are going next.”

And, indeed, at Monday’s dress rehearsal, winding in the dark through vast stretches of empty parking spaces from scene to scene created a disorienting sensation. This feeling was heightened after Siegfried’s death when the procession of cars was directed to snake through a section where 2,880 battery-powered candles burned on the floor, while his funeral march played in an arrangement for jazz combo.

The cast is largely the same as in Detroit, headlined by soprano Christine Goerke as Brünnhilde — the role she was to have sung in Lyric’s full production — and tenor Sean Panikkar as Siegfried. One key difference is the narrator who connects the segments.

In Detroit, Marsha Music, a local Black writer and cultural historian, portrayed Erda, the mother of the universe, who appears in two earlier “Ring” operas. For Chicago, Sharon chose avery r. young, a Chicago-born Black poet, composer and activist. He portrays all three of the Norns, the daughters of Erda who foretell destiny.

Young said Sharon “asked me to put a modern-day spin on the work, to tell the story the way a Chicagoan who grew up where I did would tell it.”

“A lot of the themes are aligned to things we see today in this political climate,” young said. “Who in this current America is given value and who is still protesting and advocating that they should be valued.”

In his version, Brünnhilde’s rock becomes a “stony island,” a reference to Stony Island Avenue, the thoroughfare that runs the length of Chicago’s predominantly Black South Side.

And young’s narration includes images of police brutality and the murders of black men, as in this passage about lynching: “like him know rope/ like him know tree/ like him know how much of dead/ make a bough break.”

Because a full orchestra was out of the question, Sharon had composer Ed Windels adapt the score for an unusual assortment of instruments, including an accordion in one scene and a marimba in another.

Freund said that once the pandemic is past, the company remains committed to presenting its full “Ring” in a future season. Meanwhile, a film of the Chicago “Twilight: Gods” will be released this summer and available for streaming free of charge.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Senate to vote on measure to reverse methane rule rollbacks in climate move

    The U.S. Senate will vote on Wednesday on a measure to restore regulation of emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, a move that Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called a "big deal" in fighting climate change. Schumer, along with fellow Democrats Martin Heinrich and Ed Markey and Independent Angus King, will introduce their resolution in the Senate under the Congressional Review Act (CRA), a 1996 law that allows Congress to reverse federal rules implemented in the last days of a past administration with a simple majority.

  • Boeing posts $537 million loss in Q1, less than a year ago

    Boeing Co. reported a wider than expected first-quarter loss on Wednesday, although revenue met Wall Street forecasts as the company generated cash by delivering more new airliners than it did a year ago. Boeing lost $561 million — or $537 million after accounting for a loss attributable to a noncontrolling interest — as the coronavirus pandemic continued to hurt demand for new planes. After the quarter ended, Boeing suffered a new setback with its 737 Max jetliners, more than 100 of which are now parked again because of issues around electrical grounding of some parts.

  • US orders big drawdown at Kabul embassy as troops leave

    The State Department on Tuesday ordered a significant number of its remaining staff at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul to leave Afghanistan as the military steps up the pullout of American troops from the country. The order came as the U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan told lawmakers that it no longer made sense to continue the 20-year deployment of American troops there. At the same time, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad said he shared lawmakers' concerns that the rights of women and minorities could be jeopardized after the withdrawal is complete.

  • Tucker Carlson: Fox News host defends Joe Rogan telling young people to not ‘worry’ about vaccination

    Fox News host spoke out day after telling people to call police if they saw masked child outdoors

  • Vaccinated US travelers will be able to visit Europe this summer, but their travel may be restricted

    The European Union announced plans to open to fully vaccinated US travelers this summer, but restrictions may be made on a country-to-country basis.

  • Prince Andrew’s Expulsion From Public Life Cemented by Charles Taking His Key Patronage

    Yui MokJust for a moment after the death of his father, Prince Philip, it looked like his wayward son, Prince Andrew, was working—or perhaps worming—his way back into the frontline of royal life.He popped up on TV screens giving a brief impromptu interview in which he spoke of his mother’s grief.Did Prince Andrew Really Just Use Prince Philip’s Death to Sneak Back on TV?He came close to pulling off a coup by using the funeral to claim his naval position as admiral—a post he was due to inherit on his 60th birthday, but voluntarily deferred as the Epstein scandal blew up. A London tailor was said to have been busy making his admiral’s suit when the queen intervened, ordering all men to wear civvies.While this decision artfully avoided Andrew’s request for a promotion, it was in fact specifically targeted at sparing Harry the humiliation of being the only male Windsor on parade that day not in military uniform. Andrew is quite entitled to wear the military uniform of a vice admiral, a position he still holds. Unlike Harry, he was never forced to give up his military associations. It was notable that he was seated next to his mother at the funeral (although COVID rules mandated an empty seat between them).It appeared to many that Andrew was using the crisis of his father’s death and his status as his mother’s favorite to achieve his long-held dream—a comeback to royal life. But Buckingham Palace pushed back hard against that impression, briefing certain newspapers that Andrew had been freelancing when he made his on-camera appearance.Dan Wootton, the journalist who first broke the news that Harry and Meghan were leaving the U.K., reported in the Daily Mail that sources had told him: “Prince Andrew might hope that this sad situation changes things, but Prince Charles is adamant there is no way back while allegations hang over him. He spoke on camera in a private capacity because this is a family event. No one can stop him doing that.”Then, this week, a succession of curious events befell Andrew; first, his establishment of a business with a dubious former private banker was exposed and swiftly wound up and then on Tuesday evening it was announced that Prince Charles was to be the new patron of Britain’s premier musical ensemble, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.The timing of the announcement seems far from accidental. The patronage of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) was one of Andrew’s most significant roles and for Charles to take it on, as the organization prepares to mark its 75th anniversary, is a message of such non-subtlety that even the rhino-skinned Andrew will not be able to miss it.He may be his mother’s favorite, but there will be no room at the inn for him under the reign of King Charles. A source close to Andrew told The Daily Beast: “The Duke remains stepped back from royal duties until the legal process has been resolved. Until then, the Duke is sensitive to the public mood and to the fact that the institution must come first.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Boris Johnson under investigation for mystery funding of apartment renovation

    The U.K.'s Electoral Commission on Wednesday announced an investigation into allegations that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had Conservative Party donors "secretly pay" for a renovation of his apartment at No. 11 Downing Street.Why it matters: It's unprecedented for a sitting prime minister to face this kind of investigation, which could result in a fine of up to £20,000 and a referral to police if the violations are serious, according to The Times of London.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: “We have been in contact with the Conservative Party since late March and have conducted an assessment of the information they have provided to us," the Electoral Commission said in a statement."We are now satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that an offence or offences may have occurred. We will therefore continue this work as a formal investigation to establish whether this is the case."Background: Prime ministers receive an annual public grant of £30,000 to renovate their homes, but there was speculation that Johnson and his fiancée spent as much as £200,000 on a luxury refurbishment — which Downing Street insists was paid for out of their own pocket.It is not illegal for prime ministers to accept loans or donations, but they must be publicly declared within 28 days.In response to questions about the funding of the apartment, Johnson said: "If there's anything to be said about that, any declaration to be made, that will of course be made in due course."The big picture: The allegations became much more serious when Dominic Cummings, Johnson's controversial former top aide, claimed he told the PM that his "plans to have donors secretly pay for the renovation were unethical, foolish, possibly illegal and almost certainly broke the rules on proper disclosure of political donations if conducted in the way he intended."Cummings, considered one of the chief architects of the Brexit campaign, ended his tumultuous tenure at Downing Street after falling out with Johnson over staffing issues last year.His allegations about the apartment are part of a broader leak scandal that includes reports that Johnson said he'd rather let "bodies pile high in their thousands" than impose another coronavirus lockdown in England.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Elderly black librarian dragged by hair from car by white police officer

    ‘The officers need to be held accountable for what they did to me so this doesn’t happen to anyone else,’ says Stephanie Bottom

  • Here’s who owns every 2021 Kentucky Derby horse and how they became so successful

    You don’t have to be ridiculously wealthy to make a run at the roses, but it certainly doesn’t hurt.

  • Trump says Liz Cheney is a 'warmongering fool' who would 'embarrass her family by running for President'

    "She'll either be yet another lobbyist or maybe embarrass her family by running for President," Trump said of Liz Cheney.

  • Louisiana state lawmaker suggests that schools should teach the 'good' of slavery

    "If you're having a discussion on slavery, then you can talk about everything dealing with slavery, the good, the bad, the ugly," said state Rep. Ray Garofalo.

  • India's official death toll tops 200,000. Experts say the actual number is much higher.

    India's COVID-19 death toll surged past 200,000 on Wednesday, as the country set another daily global cases record.Of note: Medical experts and members of India's opposition parties say the actual death toll and case numbers are much higher, a charge Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party denies.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: India's health ministry reported a record 360,960 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to nearly 18 million since the pandemic began.It recorded another 3,293 deaths, taking the official toll to 201,187.Driving the news: A New York Times investigation published Tuesday found "mounting evidence" suggesting fatalities are being "overlooked or downplayed." Local medical workers said officials were worried about creating a "panic," the NYT reports.University of Michigan epidemiologist Bhramar Mukherjee, who's been following the pandemic in India closely, told the Times, "From all the modeling we've done, we believe the true number of deaths is two to five times what is being reported."What they're saying: Ramanan Laxminarayan, director of the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy in New Delhi, told CNN Tuesday, "It's widely known that both the case numbers and the mortality figures are undercounts, they always have been."Last year we estimated that only one in about 30 infections were being caught by testing, so the reported cases are a serious underestimate of true infections. This time, the mortality figures are probably serious underestimates, and what we're seeing on the ground is many more deaths, than what has been officially reported."LaxminarayanThe big picture: Hospitals across the country are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients amid a widespread oxygen shortage and sluggish vaccine rollout. Indian Medical Association Vice President Navjot Dahiya on Monday called Modi a "super-spreader" for holding "big political rallies" for the state elections earlier this month, per the Tribune India. "The scarcity of medical oxygen has become the reason for the death of many patients in every part of the country against the fact that several projects for installing the oxygen are still pending," he said.What to watch: Aid has begun arriving in India from abroad, Channel News Asia notes. The U.S. is among the countries sending vital supplies. President Biden told reporters at the White House Tuesday, "I think we'll be in a position to be able to ... share vaccines as well as know-how with other countries who are in real need."Go deeper: U.S. to send India supplies as country faces record COVID surgeEditor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Republican lawmaker grabbed a sword and hid on toilet during the Capitol attack

    Rep. Bruce Westerman hid from the Capitol attack in House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's private bathroom while holding a Civil War sword.

  • Genetically modified mosquitoes are being released in the Keys. They’ll mate to kill

    A controversial project to release genetically modified mosquitoes in the Florida Keys to battle the disease-carrying Aedes aegypti mosquitoes started this week. Boxes filled with eggs, water and food are being placed in the Lower and Middle Keys.

  • Tom Cruise reportedly saved his co-star Elisabeth Shue from being killed by spinning helicopter blades

    Last week, it was reported that Tom Cruise also rescued a cameraman from a moving train while shooting "Mission Impossible 7."

  • ‘Maybe it’s President Lincoln’s ghost’: Jen Psaki press briefing interrupted by curious creaking sounds

    The phenomenon turns out to be less supernatural than feared

  • Philippines tells China to mind its own business over maritime drills

    China has no business telling the Philippines what it can or cannot do within its waters, Manila's defence ministry said on Wednesday, rejecting Beijing's opposition to its ongoing coastguard exercises. Philippines Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told reporters China has "no authority or legal basis to prevent us from conducting these exercises" in the South China Sea because "their claims... have no basis." China claims almost the entire South China Sea, where about $3 trillion worth of ship-borne trade passes each year.

  • Navy SEALs to shift from counterterrorism to global threats

    Ten years after they found and killed Osama bin Laden, U.S. Navy SEALs are undergoing a major transition to improve leadership and expand their commando capabilities to better battle threats from global powers like China and Russia. The new plan cuts the number of SEAL platoons by as much as 30% and increases their size to make the teams more lethal and able to counter sophisticated maritime and undersea adversaries. Rear Adm. Hugh Howard, top commander for the SEALs, laid out his plans in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press.

  • 7 movies leaving Netflix you have to watch before April ends

    Check out the silly "17 Again," the thrilling "Snowpiercer," and the classic "Can't Hardly Wait" before they leave Netflix.

  • Maya Brady is Tom Brady's niece; that isn't why the UCLA star has riveted college sports

    UCLA softball star Maya Brady is proud to be Tom Brady's niece and inherited her family's fierce competitive edge, which is helping her make a name for herself with the Bruins.