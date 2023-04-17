Chicago State University union reaches tentative agreement with administration and suspends 10-day strike

Classes will resume Monday at Chicago State University after unionized faculty and staff suspended a 10-day strike, having reached a tentative four-year agreement with the school administration, union officials said Sunday.

About 160 members of CSU’s chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois (Local 4100) went on strike April 3 after almost a year of bargaining to secure a fair contract.

“Our members never wanted to strike, but being forced to do so has made us more unified and stronger than ever,” said CSU UPI President Valerie Goss. “I thank all of our amazing members, students, and supporters who stood up and spoke out with us every step of the way.”

The agreement — which was reached after intensive bargaining over the weekend between the union’s bargaining team and CSU administrators — would provide faculty and staff with pay increases while recognizing the university’s financial constraints, according to union leaders.

It would also allow union members to make up for “critical” time lost during the strike in order to support students through services that include extended office hours, tutoring sessions, registration meetings and exam sessions.

Additional details of the agreement will be made public after all union members are able to review it and after a ratification vote is held. If the agreement is approved, it will take effect immediately.

