Chicago suburb approves historic plan to pay Black residents reparations

FILE PHOTO: U.S. city approves historic plan to pay Black residents reparations
Brendan O'Brien
·2 min read

By Brendan O'Brien

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The Chicago suburb of Evanston has become the first U.S. city to offer reparation money to Black residents whose families suffered lasting damage from decades of segregation and discriminatory practices.

The city council voted 8-1 on Monday to begin distributing $400,000 to eligible Black residents through $25,000 grants for home repairs, down payments or mortgage payments in a nod toward addressing historically racist housing policies.

"I'm proud of our community for taking this bold and courageous action to begin the process of remedying racial disparities that have harmed our Black community for decades," Alderwoman Ann Rainey said in a statement.

Evanston's city council in November 2019 committed $10 million over a decade to the reparations effort from a new tax on legalized marijuana. City council members said the housing plan is only the first in what they hope to be a series of programs to address past discriminatory practices in areas such as education and economic development.

The effort in Evanston, where about 16% of the 75,000 residents are Black, could become a model for other cities and states grappling with whether to pursue their own reparations initiatives.

The burgeoning national movement has gained traction as a way to reckon racial inequity following the police killing of George Floyd and other Black Americans last year.

Under Evanston's plan, a limited number of Black residents are eligible to receive $25,000 each if they, or their ancestors, lived in the city between 1919 and 1969 or if they can show they suffered housing discrimination due to the city's policies.

As across the United States, Black people in Evanston were subjected to "redlining," a practice in which banks refused to make housing loans in predominantly Black neighborhoods. That kept Black residents from home ownership, a key source of wealth.

The practicality of implementing reparations programs, especially on a national scale, is still a matter of debate.

Some opponents ask whether taxpayers can afford to pay out what could be billions, or even trillions, of dollars and question how eligibility would be determined.

Evanston Rejects Racist Reparations, an opposition group, has noted the initial payments from the city's housing program will cover only 16 households. The group also opposes restricting the money to just housing needs.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Watchdog sues Facebook over attacks on media and virus posts

    PARIS (Reuters) -Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on Tuesday it had filed a lawsuit against Facebook in France, citing a proliferation of hate speech against media and falsehoods about COVID-19. In the latest of a slew of battles governments and campaigners are waging with Big Tech around the world, the media watchdog noted large amounts of coronavirus misinformation on Facebook including vaccine conspiracy theories. The social media platform also carried posts threatening and insulting French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, TV programme Quotidien and regional newspaper L’Union, RSF said.

  • Biden to address video summit of EU leaders on Thursday

    U.S. President Joe Biden will join a video summit of European Union leaders on Thursday to discuss improving trans-Atlantic cooperation after four years of worsening relations during the Trump administration. “Time to rebuild our transatlantic alliance,” EU Council President and summit host Charles Michel said in a twitter message. Earlier this month, a first phone call between Biden and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen clinched a trade breakthrough with a four-month suspension of tariffs used in the longstanding Airbus-Boeing dispute.

  • German brewery pairs with bakers to use surplus beer

    With restaurants and bars all closed due to pandemic restrictions, a Duesseldorf brewery found itself with 6,000 liters (1,585 gallons) of its copper-colored “Altbier” unsold and nearing its expiry date. Fuechschen Brewery brewery paired up with craft bakers already using leftover grains from the brewing process to produce loaves of “Treberbrot," or “Spent Grain Bread.” “It would have been such a shame to just toss out such a tasty beer,” said Peter Koenig, whose family has run the brewery since 1908.

  • ‘Fire this corrupt man’: USPS chief Louis DeJoy unveils mail rollbacks as Democrats demand his removal

    US Postal Service proposes longer first-class mail delivery, shorter office hours and higher postage prices

  • Sorry, Stacey Abrams, H.R. 1 Exemplifies the Need for the Filibuster

    Democratic Party folk hero and conspiracy theorist Stacey Abrams recently argued that the filibuster is a bigoted relic that should be abolished. Until then, however, Abrams is content with a filibuster carve-out for election laws, just as there had been for the “ambitious” and “transformational” budgetary “American Rescue Plan.” Of course, Abrams has it entirely backwards. Not only because she misconstrues — or, far more likely, misleads her readers about — the very rationale for the Senate’s existence, but because the more “ambitious” (expensive) and “transformational” (intrusive) a bill, the more important it is to build a national consensus for its passage. In that regard, few bills in recent decades have better demonstrated the importance of a filibuster than the authoritarian H.R. 1. For one thing, whatever the specifics of an election-overhaul bill, empowering a partisan majority to unilaterally transform the entire nation’s voting systems, eliminating thousands of existing state laws, as H.R. 1 would do, is far more consequential and constitutionally dubious than pushing through a temporary spending bill, no matter how big the price tag. Unlike the “stimulus” bill, the election-integrity-busting H.R. 1 undermines 200 years of traditional republican governance. Indeed, setting aside whether H.R. 1 is constitutional, allowing a skeletal majority to rewrite and dictate election law for the whole country, without any buy-in from even the moderates of the opposition, would empower one party to exploit the system in the pursuit of power. A 60-vote threshold stops this kind of corruption. And make no mistake, H.R. 1 is meant to stifle debate, degrade the integrity of state elections, and, like the elimination of the 60-vote legislative threshold, strip the Senate of its innate legislative character. Abrams and numerous other Democrats rely on vacuous and cynical charges of racism in their crusade to eliminate the filibuster so that they don’t have to debate the transformational nature of their position. And without a filibuster, there would be little national debate on H.R. 1, which would, among many other things: Force states to count mail-in votes that arrive up to ten days after Election Day, but also force states to allow 15 days of early voting. Force states to allow shady ballot harvesting. Force states to ban basic voter-ID laws that are used in nearly every modern Western democracy. Force states to provide people with same-day registration and allow them to change their names and addresses on the rolls at the polling place on Election Day, yet ban state officials from challenging provisional ballots or checking signatures — which, incidentally, wouldn’t need to be notarized or witnessed. Force states to automate registration of people who apply for unemployment, Medicaid, Obamacare, and college, whether they want to be registered or not. Ban prosecution of noncitizens who register to vote. Force states to have curbside voting and ballot drop boxes on the street. Empower the federal government to micromanage polling stations, hours, early-voting locations, and drop boxes, no matter what local traditions or practicality dictates. Force states to allow felons to vote and also register 16-year-olds (the next step in destroying voter integrity will be giving kids voting rights). Force states to hand over the power to draw congressional districts to federal partisan bureaucrats rather than elected state officials. Force states to adopt burdensome unconstitutional speech-impeded regulations while giving more power to politicians and student activists. If one opposes any of these newly concocted third-world voting practices — or defends the importance of a policy-neutral filibuster that preserves some semblance of federalism — then Democrats will claim you are trying to resuscitate Jim Crow. It takes a special kind of shameless mendacity to deploy the filibuster over 500 times since 2014 and then contrive a showdown over the issue before Republicans have used it even once. And, as many have pointed out, numerous voter-suppression laws were passed using a mere majority. Does that mean a 51-vote majority is a racist institution, as well? (I happily concede that I believe that the latter, a more direct democracy, is more precarious and illiberal than a federal system slowed by counter-majoritarian institutions.) Moreover, the very notion that African Americans are unable to register like anyone else, or unable to get photo ID like anyone else, or unable to mail in a ballot on time like everyone else, is a toxically cynical and paternalistic position meant to divide us. Such contentions also diminish the insidiousness of real voter suppression — though a rarity today, indeed. We have courts to adjudicate instances of alleged discrimination. If we listen to Democrats, however, anyone who supports the basic constitutional limitations on federal power is basically the next Bull Connor.

  • Man charged with 10 counts of murder in Colorado grocery store shooting

    Ten people, including a police officer, were gunned down at a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder on Monday. They ranged in age from 20 to 65.

  • Trump leaves Pence off list of ‘very good’ Republicans for 2024

    Mr Trump said, ‘I think Josh Hawley has shown some real courage in going after big tech ... Somebody that’s been really terrific is Ted Cruz’

  • Trump accuses media of ignoring Biden fall on Air Force One: ‘The whole thing is incredible’

    ‘It wasn’t really one, it was three, and it wasn’t mentioned for the most part in the lamestream’ said Trump

  • Sidney Powell: Pro-Trump lawyer tells court no ‘reasonable person’ would listen to her in bid to get Dominion suit thrown out

    Powell seeks dismissal of the defamation suit on grounds that her rights were protected under First Amendment

  • Firefighter missing and resident dead after nursing home collapses in fierce blaze

    Another two firefighters were injured but are expected to make a full recovery

  • Australia floods: Pictures as parts of New South Wales submerged

    Damage has been reported in affected areas as Sydney and other cities are braced for more downpours.

  • Goldman Sachs boss says he’ll try to get Saturdays off for exhausted 100-hour-a-week staff

    But CEO also suggested long days ahead for bankers, saying ‘if we all go an extra mile for our client, even when we feel that we’re reaching our limit, it can really make a difference in our performance’

  • Australia floods: Western Sydney 'greatest concern' as more rain falls

    Thousands have been evacuated but more heavy rain is set to come, peaking on Tuesday.

  • Seven Strikingly Designed Buildings With Top-Notch Residences Inside

    From Harlem to Holland, London to Dubai, you can now live surrounded by some of the world’s most intriguing architecture

  • Michael Brockers says he apologized to Jared Goff for 'level up' comment

    After the Rams traded Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford, Michael Brockers said the Rams took a "level up" at QB. Brockers says he apologized to Goff.

  • Here are the top 10 richest Americans

    Of the world’s 16 richest people, 10 are Americans. Here’s how they rank:

  • Longtime Uber driver accused of kidnapping passenger

    A Massachusetts man who worked as an Uber driver was in court Monday after he was accused of holding a female passenger against her will.

  • Capitol riots prosecutor suggests some will be charged with sedition and 11 Molotov cocktail bombs were altered to ‘act like napalm’

    Justice Department has so far not pursued sedition charges against any of the 400 suspects

  • Lakers legend Elgin Baylor: Reaction to his death

    Lakers legend and former Clippers executive Elgin Baylor died Monday at 86.

  • ‘Smile for This Ch*nk!’: Florida Man Hurls Racial Slurs at Asian Woman Who Asked Him to Wear a Mask

    A man went on an anti-Asian tirade after being asked to wear a mask while riding a bus in Florida earlier this month. The incident, which was partially caught on video, occurred on a Miami-Dade Transit bus on the evening of March 9.