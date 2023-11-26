Chicago suburb police officer shot at gas station responding to stolen car

A Bedford Park police officer was hospitalized after he was shot multiple times during a struggle at a Speedway gas station in the southern suburb, police said.

While responding to a report of a car crash at about 3:40 a.m., officers found an unoccupied vehicle with “heavy damage” in the 6700 block of South Archer Road. The car was reported stolen in an aggravated vehicular hijacking in Chicago, police said.

Surveillance footage showed two people flee the wrecked car and enter a parked car at a gas station in the 6800 block of South Archer Road, police said.

Officers then approached the two people in the car, one of whom they said wouldn’t comply with officers’ commands and was “physically resisting.” After a struggle, the person fired several shots at an officer, police said.

The Bedford Fire Department transported the officer to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Police said one person is in custody and two firearms were recovered at the scene.

