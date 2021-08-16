Chicago and the suburbs added few new homes in the past decade, according to the census. Here’s what that means for the region

Sarah Freishtat, Chicago Tribune
·3 min read

The Chicago region added few new housing units in the past 10 years, new census data shows, and the effects of that might be playing out in the market today as buyers scramble to nab a limited supply of available homes.

The number of homes in the Chicago metro area grew by 3.9% between 2010 and 2020, census data made public Thursday shows. That was a slower growth rate than the nation overall, where the number of homes grew by 6.7%.

The slow housing growth was not surprising, as the region recovered from the 2008 housing and financial crisis.

“The region was slow to recover from 2008, for different reasons ... and we just got kind of stuck,” said Janet Smith, co-director of the Nathalie P. Vorhees Center for Neighborhood and Community Improvement at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Among Cook and the collar counties, only Kendall County added homes at a higher rate than the nation: 11.6%. It added more homes than any county in the state, likely reflecting the county’s explosive growth in population over the past decade.

While the Chicago area posted slow housing growth, 72 of 102 Illinois counties lost housing units. Housing units statewide grew by 2.4%.

Tighter lending standards spurred by the Great Recession and the hesitancy it created in the market likely stifled some development of new homes over the past decade, said Michael Golden, co-CEO of @properties. Rising building costs and what he described as tight rules created by Chicago and some other municipalities might also have contributed, he said.

The low number of new homes that resulted is likely one of many factors contributing to low inventory and high prices in the housing market now, he said.

“There’s no housing crisis right now, but there’s definitely demand to be met for new housing,” he said.

But to urban planner and researcher Pete Saunders, the number of homes created in the past 10 years is about what should be expected given the state’s population trends, he said. It’s just that the homes may not necessarily have been built in places people want to move, or at affordable rates, he said.

The census housing data was released with population information that showed Chicago grew slightly, by about 50,000 people, in the past 10 years, as population growth in the suburbs slowed to a crawl. Illinois as a whole lost population, one of just three states nationally to lose residents over the last decade.

The Chicago area’s population growth could be good news for the housing market, inspiring investors and developers to take a deeper interest in the city, Smith said.

Specific information about the type of housing units added, their affordability, and the neighborhoods where they are located was not included in the most recent data release, making it difficult to draw conclusions about whether the available housing matches the needs of residents, or what it means for Chicago’s shortage of affordable homes, she said.

More detailed information about housing is expected in the coming months.

“In the region, we have seen a growth in population, we have seen a growth in housing units,” Smith said. “The rate of change is not as high as the U.S., probably because we had some surplus still and some challenges from the recession. And the big question mark is, if we’re going to use this data to add to or increase development, who is it going to be for?”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Actor suspected of participating in Capitol attack arrested in California

    Actor suspected of participating in Capitol attack arrested in California

  • A Look at Andrew Cuomo’s Net Worth as He Resigns from Role as New York’s Governor

    Andrew Cuomo was sworn in as governor of New York in 2011 and announced August 10, 2021 that he would resign from office in 14 days following multiple allegations of sexual harassment, according to...

  • Police Arrest Teen Accused of Helping GOP Strategist’s Underage Sex Trafficking

    Okaloosa County Sheriff’s DepartmentLaw enforcement in Florida has arrested Gisela Castro Medina, a 19-year-old accused of helping a wealthy, young Republican strategist in Minnesota prey on girls and recruit them for paid sex.She faces the same criminal charges as her alleged pal, GOP operative Anton Lazzaro: sex trafficking of a minor, attempt to commit sex trafficking, and obstruction of justice.Both hail from Minnesota. But while the FBI arrested Lazzaro in Minneapolis on Thursday morning, j

  • Husband and children were stuck in Mexico due to COVID-19

    A family faced the harsh reality of traveling without being vaccinated after three members tested positive for COVID-19 before boarding […] The post Husband and children were stuck in Mexico due to COVID-19 appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Man shoots wife to death at rehab center before killing himself

    The 70-year-old woman's husband had gone to pay her visit at the center in southwest Houston when he suddenly pulled out a gun and committed the crime.

  • Former Bravo Reality TV Star And Surgeon Accused Of Rape Will Likely Face New Charges

    UPDATE: Prosecutors said Friday that intend to go forward with a new complaint charging a former reality star and his girlfriend. Grant Robicheaux, 40, and girlfriend Cerissa Riley, 34, were accused of drugging and sexually assaulting multiple women. The new charges will involve downsizing the cases to at least two alleged victims. Julie Garland and […]

  • Hitting the Books: How a radio telescope cost this West Virginia town its modernity

    The Quiet Zone, by journalist Stephen Kurczy, is the story of a sleepy small town that hosts the Green Bank radio telescope. But the presence of this scientific installation comes at a terrible price.

  • The Housing Market Forecast for the Rest of 2021, According To Realtors

    It's no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has turned the real estate market into a wild domain. If you're looking to buy or sell a home, you're likely eager to know how long this will last. In June...

  • 2 Survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre Arrive in Ghana for Week-Long 'Dream' Trip to Africa

    Viola “Mother” Fletcher and Hughes “Uncle Red” Van Ellis, sibling survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, and their grandchildren were welcomed into Ghana on Saturday to kick off their week-long visit to the African country.

  • Five-star edge Omari Abor announces top six schools

    During an Instagram Q&A, Omari Abor was asked what his top schools were at the moment.

  • More than 400 U.S. counties are now minority white

    Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Connor Rothschild and Naema Ahmed/Axios White, non-Hispanic Americans now account for less than six in 10 people in the U.S. — a more precipitous drop over the past decade than experts expected — and they're no longer the racial-ethnic majority in 13% of U.S. counties.The big picture: America's identity is shifting with its population.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Redistricting will decide how partisan power is divvied u

  • Real Estate Investing Guru Mindy Jensen Says To Avoid These Types of Properties

    Mindy Jensen is the co-host of the "BiggerPockets Money" podcast and the co-author of "First-Time Home Buyer, The Complete Playbook To Avoiding Rookie Mistakes." She's also a licensed real estate...

  • Where Police Killings Often Meet With Silence: Rural America

    PIPPA PASSES, Ky. — The man known all his life as Doughboy had been running from the state police for months: scrambling down a creek bed, flooring it out of a gas station, visiting his children at 2 a.m. when he thought troopers would not be lurking. Christopher Jacobs, 28, had been charged with manufacturing methamphetamine. He could not bear to go back to jail, he told his family, but he also feared the police would shoot him — even though he had been childhood friends with officers now patro

  • How These Brave Women Narrowly Escaped the Clutches of Serial Killers

    Courtesy A&EPerhaps the biggest takeaway from the current (and seemingly unending) spate of true-crime documentaries is the means by which modern society treats women as disposable. In tale after tale, female faces and names flash across the screen, relegated to sad data points on a list of victims slain by monstrous men who viewed them as nothing more than objects to be kidnapped, violated, and discarded on the sides of roads, in remote forests, and in the middle of deserts. Watch enough of the

  • Islam's anti-racist message from the 7th century still resonates today

    Muslims of all backgrounds pray during the 2019 Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca. Fethi Belaid/AFP via Getty ImagesOne day, in Mecca, the Prophet Muhammad dropped a bombshell on his followers: He told them that all people are created equal. “All humans are descended from Adam and Eve,” said Muhammad in his last known public speech. “There is no superiority of an Arab over a non-Arab, or of a non-Arab over an Arab, and no superiority of a white person over a black person or of a black person

  • An elementary school teacher was beaten on the first day of the new semester by a father angry about a mask mandate

    The teacher was left with lacerations to his face after trying to defend the school's principal in an argument about masks with a parent, say reports.

  • Detainee says China has secret jail in Dubai, holds Uyghurs

    A young Chinese woman says she was held for eight days at a Chinese-run secret detention facility in Dubai along with at least two Uyghurs, in what may be the first evidence that China is operating a so-called “black site” beyond its borders. The woman, 26-year-old Wu Huan, was on the run to avoid extradition back to China because her fiancé was considered a Chinese dissident. Wu told The Associated Press she was abducted from a hotel in Dubai and detained by Chinese officials at a villa converted into a jail, where she saw or heard two other prisoners, both Uyghurs.

  • Former Staffers Say Problems at Time’s Up Run Deeper Than Cuomo

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastMany women’s rights advocates were shocked last week to learn that leaders of the country’s top anti-harassment organization had advised Gov. Andrew Cuomo on how to respond to his own allegations of sexual misconduct. Former staffers of the organization were not.The allegations contained in the New York Attorney General’s report against Time’s Up—a group founded during the #MeToo movement to address workplace harassment, assault, and discriminati

  • Priyanka Chopra, Sandra Oh, Awkwafina, and Michelle Yeoh Grab Dinner in London: 'Cool Kids' Table'

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas used the hashtags "#queens" and "#Asianpride" as she posted a selfie with Sandra Oh, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, and Sonoya Mizuno from a dinner outing in London

  • New York State Police decline outside help from docuseries team in 1985 unsolved murder of Kristin O'Connell

    In August 1985, Kristin traveled to Ovid, New York to visit a young man she had met on Spring Break.