Chicago teachers are expected to strike Thursday: What you need to know about the CPS walkout

CHICAGO – Chicago Public Schools have canceled regular classes for Thursday because more than 32,000 public workers are expected to go on strike in the nation's third-largest city, affecting about 400,000 students and their families.

Members of the Chicago Teachers Union are poised to strike after a failure to agree on a contract with Chicago Public Schools and Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Adding to the intensity: Members of the union that represents school support staff plan to walk out the same day – leaving the schools without many of the adults who could care for kids while teachers picket.

While about 2,500 Chicago Park District workers initially planned to join the strike, the bargaining unit reached an agreement with City Hall on Tuesday night. The union did not immediately offer specifics of the deal, but said its greatest wins were for wages and benefits for underpaid workers, many of whom are female, part-time workersor people of color.

The Chicago strike would follow a wave of teacher protests around the country since early 2018. Here’s what you need to know.

Why did Chicago teachers vote to strike?

The union, which represents educators in the nation's third-largest school district, wants CPS and the mayor’s office to commit to hiring more support staff – social workers, nurses, librarians. The union also wants enforceable limits on class sizes, which have swelled to the high 30s and mid-40s in some schools, teachers said. It's pushing for higher salaries for lower-wage workers such as school secretaries and classroom aides.

Teachers want all of that in writing in their contract, not in the verbal commitments they've already gotten from the district.

Yvonne McNutt, 62, a social sciences teacher of 16 years, said people who aren't "in the trenches" may not understand the severity of understaffing and overcrowding in Chicago schools.

"I've had class sizes as large as 43 in my time teaching. That's not an easy struggle when you have to meet the needs of every child," said McNutt, who teaches at New Sullivan Elementary School in the South Chicago neighborhood. "I'm standing up for my kids."

The youngest of five children raised by a single parent, McNutt said CPS gave her the tools to attain several degrees.

"Don't my children deserve the same thing that I was given?" McNutt asked, tearing up. "That's my question to the mayor, to any mayor in any city. Don't kids deserve the basics? I'm waiting for that answer, and I don't believe that they're hearing us."

What is the district offering the teachers?

The CPS offer includes a 16% raise for teachers over five years, which officials said would bring the average Chicago teacher’s salary to nearly $100,000. The teachers' union has contested that math, arguing that in five years, the average teacher would actually make closer to $85,000.

The city's offer includes raises for support staff such as classroom aides, but not as high as the unions want. It would require a bump in the contribution that teachers would make toward their benefits – but an increase that's less than what was recommended by an independent reviewer. The district promised not to privatize certain support staff positions and to provide relief for overcrowded classrooms.