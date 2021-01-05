Chicago teachers failed to show up to classrooms amid COVID concerns

Ashley Terrell

Employees were contacted to determine why they were absent and some could face consequences if it continues

On Monday, more than half of Chicago Public Schools teachers failed to appear due to concerns regarding COVID-19 safeguards despite promises from The Chicago Teachers Union to support remote teaching.

According to The Chicago Tribune, approximately 2,137 teachers were ordered to return on Monday but only 1,062 were present. Sixty percent of the staff members without accommodations approved still appeared on Monday including seven out of 10 paraprofessionals.

CPS reports that 350 employees either weren’t allowed to return due to failing the health screening or “were absent for other verified reasons.” Approximately 5,800 staff members were expected to return to working in person during the week including pre-kindergartners and special education students returning in-person for classes on Jan. 11.

According to CPS CEO Janice Jackson, employees were contacted to discover the reasons for their absence and reminded of their policies regarding absences without leave. Jackson said the situation would be handled case-by-case following the district’s progressive discipline policy. If those individuals continue to be absent, they could face consequences.

“At the end of the day it serves no one’s interest to fire teachers so I’m not going to lead with that,” Jackson told The Chicago Tribune, though she reportedly didn’t clarify the consequences teachers may face for their failure to show up.

On Monday, Jackson tweeted about uniting with Dr. Allison Arwady and the team at Chicago Public Health since March 2020 to ensure create a plan for a safe return to in-person teaching.

Chicago Alderman Jeanette Taylor issued a tweet addressing Jackson, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and Chicago Tribune Reporter Gregory Pratt, saying, “I along with members of the education committee sent a letter to the education chair Michael Scott and Mayor Lightfoot to have a committee hearing around the reopening and a update on remote learning in November. Check your facts.”

The post Chicago teachers failed to show up to classrooms amid COVID concerns appeared first on TheGrio.

