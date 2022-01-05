Chicago teachers refuse in-person teaching

The Daily Beast

Former president Donald Trump's decision to abruptly cancel his Jan. 6 counter-programming event has left key allies Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon fuming.Responding to reports that Trump was pressured into canceling by several allies in his inner circle, the pair suggested the ex-president is surrounded by insufficiently pro-MAGA individuals, and that he should put his once-slated presser back on the books immediately.“There are still too many people around Donald John Trump that are not Trumpe