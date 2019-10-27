Chicago strike negotiations ongoing; Monday classes canceled

CHICAGO (AP) — More than 300,000 Chicago students will miss another day of classes as teachers in the nation's third-largest school district remain on strike.

As contract talks between Chicago Public Schools and the striking teachers continue, CPS announced late Sunday afternoon that classes and after school programs scheduled for Monday are canceled. City officials say a large gap remains between the two sides.

Earlier Sunday, Chief Education Officer LaTanya McDade said CPS is offering a fair contract but the district must be financially responsible.

Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey said the city's latest offer is $38 million short of what the union is seeking in its most recent proposal. But CPS Chief Operating Officer Arnie Rivera said the difference in the proposals discussed by the two sides Saturday is closer to $100 million on an annualized basis.

Teachers went on strike Oct. 17.