Chicago teachers strike ends after 11 days. CPS will have 5 make-up days of school

CHICAGO – The Chicago teachers strike ended Thursday with Chicago's mayor and the union president agreeing on one last detail: having teachers and students make up five of the 11 days lost to the historic strike in the nation's third-largest school district.
Negotiations came to a dramatic head late Wednesday night at a raucous, hours-long meeting of the 700-member governing body of Chicago Teachers Union. Delegates voted by about a 60-40 majority to accept a tentative agreement with City Hall but to continue striking Thursday until the mayor agreed to make up lost instructional time – essentially, as the mayor put it, paying them for the days they were striking.
"We really feel like important things were accomplished over the last 10 days – things that would never have been accomplished if we hadn’t walked the picket lines," CTU President Jesse Sharkey said in a news conference Wednesday night.
Thursday marked the 11th day of a strike that idled academics, sports and college prep for about 350,000 students and their families.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot had said she did not intend to extend the school year or cut into scheduled breaks.
"This new demand to make up all of the missed days was never on the table. And as I’ve said, we cannot allow them to continue to make new demands and move the goalposts," Lightfoot said in a news conference early Thursday.
State law would have required the district to make up at least a few of those days. As of Thursday, the school district was sitting three days under its required 180 days of instruction.
Ultimately the two sides agreed to make up five days, announcing the decision mid-afternoon.
Thousands of teachers marched outside City Hall in downtown Chicago on Thursday morning, enduring snow and sleet for hours as union heads met with the mayor inside.
Denita Richards, a preschool teacher at Beasley Academic Center on the city's South Side, joined the march in her Minnie Mouse costume. She said teachers "got some wins" in the tentative agreement, but teachers were being "penalized" for striking.
Teachers had gone without pay throughout the strike, and, if it lasted into Friday, they could have lost their health coverage, too.
Now that the teachers union has voted to accept the tentative agreement with City Hall, the union's more than 25,000 members will vote on the contract.
Separately, the Service Employees International Union Local 73 – which represents school staff workers such as bus aides, custodians, security officers and special education classroom assistants – announced Wednesday that it had voted to ratify its contract. The union went on strike with teachers on Oct. 17 to demand higher pay for its members, who are among the lowest-paid workers at CPS.
What concessions have teachers won?
Sharkey said Wednesday that while the tentative agreement has not met all CTU demands, it addresses many of the union's largest concerns, such as limiting class sizes and hiring more support staff.
“We believe that this is an agreement which will produce real, lasting benefits in our schools. It’s a contract that we can believe in," Sharkey said.
In addition to guaranteeing all CTU members a 16% raise over the life of the five-year contract, the offer invests $35 million in class size supports – up $10 million from the city's previous offer.
On staffing, the city's offer guarantees that every school will have a nurse and social worker by 2023. The offer includes 120 new "equity positions" for highest-need schools – such as counselors, restorative justice coordinators and librarians – and additional staffing in bilingual and special education.
"CTU won some important things in the contract," said Celeste Ramovic, a Spanish teacher at Lane Tech on the city's North Side. "But it’s also really disappointing that we had to go on strike for two and a half weeks to get things that should be really basic – things that, in the suburbs, you don’t have to bat an eye and it’s given to you."
The teachers did not win a 30-minute morning prep period for elementary school teachers, something union leaders had stayed on strike to try to gain. The demand seemed to snarl already tense talks. Lightfoot said she wasn't giving up more instructional time for that.
How were parents feeling about the Chicago teachers strike?
Classes had been canceled during the strike, but school buildings had remained open and meals had been served.
Parents expressed frustration about kids' long interruption from classroom learning, which they said also upended their kids' college applications, sports playoffs and more. CPS student-athletes whose state tournaments continued or started during the strike were not allowed to participate.
"My kids are stir crazy. It is like cabin fever without the bad weather," said Rebecca Eden, who has 14-year-old triplets in the city's northside neighborhood of Lakeview. "Every day when I tell them school isn’t in session the following day, there are groans, the loudest of which may come from me."
Life without access to CPS' special education resources has been "very challenging" for Shani Blackwell, a single mom who lives with her 8-year-old son in Austin, on the city's West Side.
"My autistic son's anxiety is increasing, and because he has limited speech, I'm expecting his meltdowns to also increase this week. Being out of school negatively impacts my son's development and progress," Blackwell said. "I want teachers to have what they need to do their jobs well. I blame the city and the district."
For Scott Walter's 16-year-old daughter, who is in the throes of college application process, the strike "has made an already stressful situation much worse."
Like Blackwell, Walter puts the onus on City Hall.
"We have become increasingly sympathetic to the CTU position as we have seen CPS and city leadership appear to act in a manner that does not recognize the impact this ongoing strike has on students and parents," Walter said.
The president was in Chicago: Donald Trump has called a war zone. But what's really true about guns there?
At the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club on the city's South Side, which had been running a strike camp for kids, enrollment had increased from about 40 kids a day last week to nearly 70 kids a day this week, according to the club's director, Angela Habr. The camp also cut its price in half this week to accommodate more students and support parents who may have exhausted other free options.
