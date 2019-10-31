Chicago teachers strike ends after 11 days. CPS will have 5 make-up days of school

CHICAGO – The Chicago teachers strike ended Thursday with Chicago's mayor and the union president agreeing on one last detail: having teachers and students make up five of the 11 days lost to the historic strike in the nation's third-largest school district.

Negotiations came to a dramatic head late Wednesday night at a raucous, hours-long meeting of the 700-member governing body of Chicago Teachers Union. Delegates voted by about a 60-40 majority to accept a tentative agreement with City Hall but to continue striking Thursday until the mayor agreed to make up lost instructional time – essentially, as the mayor put it, paying them for the days they were striking.

"We really feel like important things were accomplished over the last 10 days – things that would never have been accomplished if we hadn’t walked the picket lines," CTU President Jesse Sharkey said in a news conference Wednesday night.

Thursday marked the 11th day of a strike that idled academics, sports and college prep for about 350,000 students and their families.

CTU President Jesse Sharkey says the mayor is legally bound to make up at least some school days

Mayor Lori Lightfoot had said she did not intend to extend the school year or cut into scheduled breaks.

"This new demand to make up all of the missed days was never on the table. And as I’ve said, we cannot allow them to continue to make new demands and move the goalposts," Lightfoot said in a news conference early Thursday.

State law would have required the district to make up at least a few of those days. As of Thursday, the school district was sitting three days under its required 180 days of instruction.

Ultimately the two sides agreed to make up five days, announcing the decision mid-afternoon.

Thousands of teachers marched outside City Hall in downtown Chicago on Thursday morning, enduring snow and sleet for hours as union heads met with the mayor inside.

Denita Richards, a preschool teacher at Beasley Academic Center on the city's South Side, joined the march in her Minnie Mouse costume. She said teachers "got some wins" in the tentative agreement, but teachers were being "penalized" for striking.

Denita Richards, a pre-K teacher at Beasley, says the tentative agreement won key demands that will improve special ed in her school. But she hopes to see the mayor add back lost instructional time.

Teachers had gone without pay throughout the strike, and, if it lasted into Friday, they could have lost their health coverage, too.

Now that the teachers union has voted to accept the tentative agreement with City Hall, the union's more than 25,000 members will vote on the contract.

Separately, the Service Employees International Union Local 73 – which represents school staff workers such as bus aides, custodians, security officers and special education classroom assistants – announced Wednesday that it had voted to ratify its contract. The union went on strike with teachers on Oct. 17 to demand higher pay for its members, who are among the lowest-paid workers at CPS.

What concessions have teachers won?

Sharkey said Wednesday that while the tentative agreement has not met all CTU demands, it addresses many of the union's largest concerns, such as limiting class sizes and hiring more support staff.

“We believe that this is an agreement which will produce real, lasting benefits in our schools. It’s a contract that we can believe in," Sharkey said.

Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey speaks during a news conference at the union's Near West Side headquarters, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Chicago.