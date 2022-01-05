Chicago Teachers Vote Against In-Person Learning. Mayor: Defies ‘Common Sense’

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks in front of a blue background.

Updated

Chicago schools will remain closed Thursday, as district officials attempt to reach a compromise with its teachers union over COVID mitigation measures. But schools will reopen Friday, and only those teachers who show up for in-person learning will get paid, said district CEO Pedro Martinez.

“Under state law, we are not authorized to go remote as a district,” he said. “We know that in person instruction is where we need to be.”

He rejected the Chicago Teachers Union’s demand that all schools close when positive cases reach a certain level, calling it a “districtwide hammer.”

He agreed that the district needs to “ramp up” testing. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, however, shot down the union’s demand for an opt-out COVID testing system.

Union officials did not comment on the state of negotiations Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, White House officials reiterated President Joe Biden’s position that schools should remain open and that districts had enough federal relief funds to take all necessary health and safety precautions.

“We know they can be open safely,” said Press Secretary Jen Psaki, “and we’re here to help make that happen.”

Back in school for just two days, Chicago officials canceled classes Wednesday after almost three-fourths of teachers union members voted in favor of returning to remote learning.

The union said the break from in-person school would last two weeks, unless positive COVID-19 cases declined or an agreement was reached over safety precautions.

“We believe that our city’s classrooms are where our students should be,” said the union’s statement. “Regrettably, the mayor and her [Chicago Public Schools] leadership have put the safety and vibrancy of our students and their educators in jeopardy.”

Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Donate here to support The 74's independent journalism.

But the district called the vote a work stoppage and said teachers would lose pay if they don’t show up on Wednesday. Parents were told to expect an update on how their children would continue learning by the end of the day.

Story continues

“To be clear, what CTU is seeking cannot be counted as an instructional day under state law and guidance,” the district said in a statement.

Related: As COVID Cases Break Records and Thousands of Schools Close, Families and Educators Struggle — Again — Over Keeping Classrooms Open

As districts nationally try to contain further outbreaks due to the Omicron variant, and parents once again scramble to adjust to abrupt shifts to remote learning, the standoff between the district and the union is a major test for CEO Pedro Martinez, who took over leadership of the district in late September. On Tuesday, he appealed to the union and the community, calling for a plan triggering school closures that better “represents the times that we’re in” and reflects that vaccines are now available for staff and students. He argues that cases increase when students are out of school and that closing schools would only increase community spread. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said during a Tuesday night press conference that returning to remote learning would “harm hundreds of thousands of Chicago families.”

Lightfoot compared the situation to the movie “Groundhog Day.” “There is no basis in the data, the science, or common sense for us to shut an entire system down when we can surgically do this at a school level,” she said.

On Tuesday, the district presented the union with a “school-by-school” approach to closures linked to levels of COVID-related absenteeism among teachers and students. The proposal included distributing 200,000 KN95 masks for staff, reinstating temperature checks and providing on-site testing at all schools.

The union turned that down.

Related: High Profile Exits Leave Uncertainty in Reform-Darling San Antonio Independent School District

The union is relying on February 2021 criteria that calls for a 14-day pause on in-person learning when rates are increasing for seven days in a row or reach other thresholds.

As of Monday, the district had a 10 percent positivity rate. The week after Christmas, almost 36,000 tests were completed, with 18 percent of staff and students testing positive.

CTU spokesman Chris Geovanis said there’s also “movement” toward asking for negative tests from students and requiring them to test unless parents opt out.

“They’re just testing the same kids over and over again,” she said, “We want them to do the testing that is actually designed to [identify] COVID and keep people safe.”

She added that while some schools implement all COVID mitigation strategies, not all do. Geovanis said the union doesn’t hold Martinez responsible for the lack of agreement and instead faults Lightfoot, who has control over the school district.

“It says nothing about Pedro. He’s not the boss,” ​​Geovanis said, accusing the mayor of wanting to appease parents in wealthier parts of the city. “She doesn’t want to piss off the business class who relies on CPS for free child care.”

Pedro Martinez

She added that the union recognizes that parents have “real child care issues” and that teachers would return to school if they could “safely work in person.”

The union is planning a Wednesday afternoon “car caravan” to draw attention to its demands.

‘Flip of a switch’

Some parents seemed unsurprised by the latest development.

“I’m not afraid. It is what it is,” said Yolanda Williams, whose daughter Kaylynn Walker is in ninth grade at Michelle Clark Magnet High School. “She’s good with her computer stuff. I just have to really make sure she gets up.”

But Kristin Pollock, the chief of development and external affairs at Kids First Chicago, said she thinks only about half of the district’s students will likely make a smooth transition back to virtual instruction.

Related: Oster Study Finds Learning Loss Far Greater in Districts that Went Fully Remote

“While Chicago families have more experience with remote learning and are better equipped with internet, equipment and know-how, compared to 2020-2021, most schools are not ready to pivot at the flip of a switch back to remote learning,” she said.

The advocacy group informally polled parents in its network over the weekend. Over half did not want to return to school considering current COVID rates, Pollock said. But in a letter to the editor at the Chicago Sun-Times, Karonda Locust, a parent in the network, said kids would suffer from a retreat from in-school learning

“For me, the worst thing we can do is go back to remote learning, even for a short amount of time, given the harm it has caused our children and in many cases, entire families,” she wrote.

Related: Sign up for The 74’s newsletter