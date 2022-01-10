Chicago teen: School closures hurt students most
Parents and students are urging the Chicago mayor, public schools and teachers union to end their standoff over COVID safety meausres and bring students back to the classroom. (Jan. 10)
The head of the Chicago Teachers Union is now calling Mayor Lori Lightfoot “relentlessly stupid” as hundreds of thousands of students are missing out on a fourth consecutive day of classes due to an ongoing dispute over coronavirus safety measures.
The Agency of Education announced significant policy changes to COVID mitigation in schools, prompting indignation from some teachers.
A former CMS superintendent offers a plan he says would keep NC students, teachers and staff safe during COVID. (Opinion)
My daughter came home from her first day back to her New York City public school on Monday, Jan. 3 and announced, “There are so many teachers and kids out, it’s like after The Snap.” Not exactly. While Thanos, of Marvel movie fame, snapped his fingers and made half the residents of the universe disappear, […]
A Florida school has a policy against teaching critical race theory, arguing that such curriculum is the result of a 'controlled' message from the media.
Hope Cozart was perplexed when she received a letter from her son Maddox’s school in April telling her he needed to cut his hair because it was too long. Even so, she obliged: She took Maddox to get a haircut, which consisted of shaved sides with a little more hair left at the top. Cozart […]
The actress criticized New York City Mayor Eric Adams for not having "functioning" COVID safety protocols for students and educators
A lawsuit filed Sunday alleges that 16 major U.S. universities and colleges, including a number of Ivy League schools, have violated antitrust laws by working together to determine students' financial aid packages.Driving the news: According to the lawsuit, the schools "participated in a price-fixing cartel that is designed to reduce or eliminate financial aid...and that in fact has artificially inflated the net price of attendance for students receiving financial aid."
“Even worse, there aren’t enough isolation beds to accommodate sick students,” writes The Tribune Editorial Board.
U.S. school closures reached a record high for the academic year last week as omicron-fueled coronavirus cases caused staff shortages and disrupted classes, but the shutdowns are about to ease as more schools are set to reopen in-person.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. fired tens of thousands of employees, the biggest layoffs disclosed since China embarked on a wide-ranging crackdown on private enterprises more than a year ago.
Even before the arrival of omicron, those in public schools guessed the 2021-22 school year would be difficult. School officials had long since decided classes would be in-person, but the ever-changing environment with COVID-19 has made this more problematic for staff and students. Public school educators have said districts already had issues to address — student achievement gaps, staffing, ...
I preferred to spend my lunches listening to music at my own table... I would rather wear my mask than eat in a room full of maskless teenagers.
China's New Oriental dismissed 60,000 employees and saw operating income plunge by 80% after Beijing enforced new sweeping rules on the country's private education industry that barred for-profit tutoring last year, according to its founder. Yu Minhong, who founded the company in 1993, published the figures on his official WeChat account on Saturday in a disclosure that showed how the crackdown in July 2021 hit what was once one of China's largest private tutoring firms. The WeChat post did not specify a time period for the drop in operating profit.
A proposed Texas charter school almost became a casualty of the state’s battle over critical race theory towards the end […] The post Forthcoming Texas charter school forced to cut antiracism references, curriculum appeared first on TheGrio.
The Chicago Teachers Union said Lightfoot rejected their proposal for one week of virtual learning with in-person instruction resuming January 18.
Chicago Public Schools (CPS) announced at 7:41pm last night that it has canceled classes today again as the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) and CPS try to hash out final points of contention.Driving the news: CPS and CTU swapped counter proposals over the weekend but remain stuck on three main points.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Opt-out testingThe CTU wants 10% of randomly chosen students tested each week unless parents opt them out. Mayor Lori Lightfoo
The lack of teachers available in New Jersey is now leading to a shortage of substitutes in the state.
A sweeping database has reportedly uncovered CRT-associated ideas in mandatory trainings and other materials in U.S. higher education.
The Maury County Sheriff's Department have filed at least 40 citations and arrested seven. Educators and law enforcement point toward the pandemic.