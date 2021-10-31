Chicago thieves pose as police officers, target couple in their 90s

Pilar Arias
·2 min read
Burglars posing as police officers are allegedly burglarizing homes and targeting the elderly in Chicago.

Burglars targeted seniors in Chicago, Illinois southwest side's Clearing neighborhood this week, according to CBS Chicago. The victims were told by police that what happened to them wasn't the first report they received regarding burglars impersonating police officers.

Neighbors said the first clue that something wasn’t right was in the days before the alleged crime when they saw someone driving slowly down the street taking pictures of houses. Afterward, three men purportedly found their way into their victims’ home while posing as police officers.

LIGHTFOOT, PRITZKER GET COURT WIN IN FIGHT OVER VACCINE MANDATES

Their targets were an elderly couple in their 90s and their daughter.

"I thought he was police. I thought it was safe," Ann Robertson, 91. "He had a round circle that said, ‘Police.’"

Neighbors shared video of a black truck with no license plates hovering around their neighborhood. Minutes later, one man was seen hopping out and ringing Robertson’s doorbell.

CHICAGO ‘SUITCASE KILLER’ SOCIALITE FREED FROM BALI JAIL

Robertson said the man told her, "I have to come in and check your pipes."

The man was wearing a sweatshirt that said "police" and flashed what looked like a real badge as he pushed his way in.

"He put me in a chair and he pushed me in front of the sink," Robertson said.

Robertson relived the moments two other men entered her house claiming to be undercover officers.

"I walked into the bedroom and I saw the three men in my bedroom and I said: ‘What are you doing here? Get out!’" Robertson said.

The men’s pockets were supposedly stuffed with Robertson’s things.

"My grocery money, my prescription money, my gas money, my utilities money – I had enough money for a whole month," she said. "I was flabbergasted. Everything was gone."

In a matter of minutes, the crooks made their escape.

Aside from terrorizing and stealing from senior citizens, the crooks were also committing a Class 4 felony. Impersonating a police officer carries a penalty of up to three years in prison under Illinois law.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the police or submit a tip anonymously online at CPDTIP.com.

