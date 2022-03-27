Chicago transit employee arrested after shooting man during altercation on subway

A Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) employee was arrested after police say he shot another man inside a station early Saturday on the city’s South Side.

Chicago police said a verbal argument between the employee and the man, both 53, led to the shooting at the CTA's 95th Street Red Line stop around 1:55 a.m., FOX32 Chicago reported.

During the altercation, the man started to walk down the stairs and was followed by the employee, who pulled out a gun and shot the man three times, police said.

Video of the argument between the two men shows the customer yelling at the worker before pushing him to the ground, reported WBBM-TV, which obtained the footage. The employee claimed he intervened when the man began disturbing other customers in the station.

The victim was rushed to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his lower abdomen, back and lower left leg, the station reported.

The employee was taken into custody.

The CTA confirmed in a statement to local news outlets that the man who fired the gun was a CTA employee working as a customer assistant.

"Based on our own investigation, we can also confirm that this employee was in violation of several CTA workforce rules, including one that expressly prohibits the possession of a firearm," the statement said. "CTA is pursuing termination of this employee."