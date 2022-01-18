CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys Mastercard Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, Sells ...

insider
·8 min read

Investment company CHICAGO TRUST Co NA (Current Portfolio) buys Mastercard Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, Keysight Technologies Inc, Exact Sciences Corp, sells Wintrust Financial Corp, Biogen Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Boeing Co, Teladoc Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA. As of 2021Q4, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA owns 319 stocks with a total value of $486 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: KEYS, CTSH, ETSY, PAYX, SEE, CARR, BAH, BOOT, DGX, AVGO, O, OTIS, KNSL, KMI, AMRC, TER, APD, WELL, GIS, AMAT, PRGS, PXD, MRVL, BBWI, DEO, BBBY,

  • Added Positions: COST, MA, HD, BSX, PFE, EXAS, XOM, NVDA, CI, JNJ, PG, LLY, PH, UNH, ACN, AMD, BLK, GD, JPM, LYV, PODD, MMM, ABT, AMZN, SJM, UPS, RTX, AON, ADP, CSGP, CMCSA, D, MDLZ, LMT, MDT, NOV, LIN, PGR, SBUX, TXN, VZ, WFC, BX, FB, PSTG, TWLO, ABMD, ADBE, ALL, AMT, BK, BAX, CSX, CSCO, CLX, EXC, NEE, FAST, FISV, HPQ, ILMN, ICE, JCI, KMB, MRK, MET, NWL, PNC, QCOM, SRE, SO, TOL, TYL, USB, WM, WEC, BR, TRIP, GWRE, MANU, DOCU, CHWY, BDX, KMX, CCOI, CL, CPRT, DUK, ETN, LHX, MCHP, POOL, TROW, TGT, TREX, WSO, CODI, QNST, ANET, FTV, IYZ,

  • Reduced Positions: WTFC, DIS, BIIB, GE, BA, NKE, VEEV, ORCL, RDS.A, UNP, EHC, INTC, EMR, SHW, TMO, COUP, DFS, BRK.B, GOOG, AMP, FAF, IBM, BABA, ITW, MS, NFLX, WBA, BUD, PENN, PEP, PNW, SFTBY, T, EXTR, DXC, PLD, C, AXP, CVS, CCI, SMG, SYY, KO, CVX, CNI, BMY, BWA, ADI, TSLA, AEE, PYPL, SQ, DOW, XLK, RNR, SLB, PEG, EXPE, BKNG, CMI, DLB, KR, LOW, MCK, XLY, XLE, CTVA, IFF, MO, ENB, EW, CDW, DD, ORLY, AVY, STZ, COF, GWW, PFG, HAS,

  • Sold Out: ATVI, TDOC, BIDU, VIAC, SFIX, JEF, GDDY, GS, OSH, GSHD, CABO, IP, HRC, GIL, VTRS, QUOT, SLVM,


For the details of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA's stock buys and sells,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chicago+trust+co+na/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 168,517 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%

  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,943 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%

  3. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 110,765 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%

  4. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 74,118 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%

  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,302 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%

New Purchase: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.15 and $207.93, with an estimated average price of $187.81. The stock is now traded at around $183.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA initiated holding in Sealed Air Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.88 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $62.37. The stock is now traded at around $66.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12. The stock is now traded at around $161.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $122.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $89.59, with an estimated average price of $80.6. The stock is now traded at around $86.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $57.15, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $49.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 30.14%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $367.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 21.89%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $364.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 31.22%. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $44.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 44,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 53.19%. The purchase prices were between $72.5 and $100.68, with an estimated average price of $87.97. The stock is now traded at around $77.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cigna Corp (CI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 116.45%. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $239.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,316 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 74.36%. The purchase prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87. The stock is now traded at around $325.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95.

Sold Out: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56.

Sold Out: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $44.14, with an estimated average price of $40.29.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA. Also check out:

1. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA's Undervalued Stocks

2. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA's Top Growth Companies, and

3. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that CHICAGO TRUST Co NA keeps buyingThis article first appeared on GuruFocus.

