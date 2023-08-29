A Chicago TV crew was on scene covering armed robberies. Then they got robbed, police say.

While on the scene covering a recent spate of armed robberies in northeast Chicago on Monday, police said a two-person TV crew became victims of an armed holdup themselves.

According to information from the Chicago Police Department and the journalists' news outlet, a Univision Chicago reporter and photographer with were gathering video shortly before 5 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

The area is less than five miles northeast of downtown in the city's Wicker Park neighborhood, and known for its shopping, eateries, dining and nightlife.

Chicago police spokesperson Kellie Bartoli told USA TODAY the assault involved aa 28-year-old man and a 42-year-old man, who were outside on the street when a black SUV and a gray sedan approached them.

Police sex allegations: Chicago agency investigating sexual misconduct allegations against police officers involving migrants

File shot of police crime scene tape. A TV reporter and photographer with Univision Chicago became victims of an armed robbery on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 while covering recent armed holdups in the city's Wicker Park neighborhood, the news outlet and The Chicago Police Department reported.

Two vehicles, three masked men and a holdup

When both vehicles stopped, police reported, three unidentified males exited both vehicles wearing ski masks and holding firearms.

"The offenders then took the victims' belongings before returning to the vehicles and fleeing southbound," Bartoli said.

The victims were not injured.

"Gratefully, the crew is safe," Luis Godinez, local VP of News for Univision Chicago told USA TODAY Tuesday.

The best cities to live in America: See the U.S. News and World Report list for 2023-2024.

Masked men stole news camera, equipment and more

The outlet reported the armed robbers took off with a news camera, two bags with equipment and personal belongings.

Police did not release the victims' names and the outlet was not releasing the names of the crew involved "due to privacy reasons."

A TV reporter and photographer with Univision Chicago became victims of an armed robbery on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 while covering recent armed holdups in the city's Wicker Park neighborhood, the news outlet and The Chicago Police Department reported. Wicker Park is outlined in red in this Google Maps shot.

Police did not provide additional details about the suspect's description.

As of Tuesday morning, Bartoli said, no arrest had been made in the case which remained under investigation by detectives.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior correspondent for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chicago TV news crew robbed at gunpoint covering string of robberies