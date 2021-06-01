Chicago updates COVID travel quarantine order with 4 new states, Washington DC added to orange tier

Chicago announced an update to the city's COVID-19 travel order Tuesday with all states now in the yellow tier.

Video Transcript

- Chicago has just updated its Covid-19 emergency travel order, and Iowa, Ohio, and Washington DC, are now among those states in the orange tier. Chicagoans who travel to or from one of those states must quarantine for 10 days, or test negative before returning to the city. 25 other states are in yellow, where no action is required. People who are, people who are vaccinated are fully exempt from those requirements.