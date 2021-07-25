Chicago Violence: 1 shot, 1 stabbed in River North

Reuters

Former world number four Kiki Bertens bid farewell to her career as a singles tennis player on Saturday after a tough three-set defeat to Marketa Vondrousova in the first round of the Tokyo Olympics. Bertens, who will end her career as the 21st-ranked player, told Reuters she had no regrets about bringing the curtains down, having made the decision in part due to a lingering Achilles injury for which she underwent surgery last year. In her best showing at a Grand Slam, Bertens reached the semifinals of the 2016 French Open before losing to Serena Williams.