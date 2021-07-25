Chicago Violence: 1 shot, 1 stabbed in River North
A man was shot and another stabbed early Sunday in Chicago's River North, police say.
Five people were wounded in a mass shooting on Chicago's West Side, police said.
A day after Naomi Osaka became the first tennis player to light an Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony, Novak Djokovic said the global profile of the sport has been boosted at the Tokyo Games. Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion and the daughter of a Haitian man and Japanese woman, was revealed as the final Olympic torchbearer on Friday night in a moment that has been described as a reflection of Japan's and the Games' increasing diversity.
Monday's game against Japan gives Cat Osterman and Monica Abbott another chance to push the U.S. softball team closer to a long-awaited gold medal.
Gov. Kristi Noem will soon introduce herself to South Carolina Republicans in an appearance that may be the first of many visits to the early-primary state for the prospective 2024 presidential candidate.
Former world number four Kiki Bertens bid farewell to her career as a singles tennis player on Saturday after a tough three-set defeat to Marketa Vondrousova in the first round of the Tokyo Olympics. Bertens, who will end her career as the 21st-ranked player, told Reuters she had no regrets about bringing the curtains down, having made the decision in part due to a lingering Achilles injury for which she underwent surgery last year. In her best showing at a Grand Slam, Bertens reached the semifinals of the 2016 French Open before losing to Serena Williams.
The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (24 July) reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 64,054.
Defenseman Marc Staal is staying put in Detroit, while the Vancouver Canucks placed forward Jake Virtanen on waivers on Sunday for the purpose of buying out the final year of his contract. The Red Wings announced reaching an agreement with Staal. A person with direct knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press it’s a one-year deal worth $2 million.
He has been recovering from a separated shoulder.
The nearly three-week strike at the Frito-Lay plant in Topeka is over.
Andrew Niccol's film starring Byrne as Jacinda Ardern is being paused until consultation with New Zealand's Muslim community can take place.
Evan Mobley is listed 7-foot-0 and has developed into a modern-day center that can dominate inside the paint and beyond the perimeter.
Lawmakers racing to seal a bipartisan infrastructure deal early this coming week are hitting a major roadblock over how much money should go to public transit, the group’s lead Republican negotiator said Sunday. As discussions continued through the weekend, Ohio Sen. Rob Portman said both sides were “about 90% of the way there” on an agreement. “We have one issue outstanding, and we’re not getting much response from the Democrats on it,” he said.
Two of America's star Olympians headline Sunday's events at the Tokyo Games as Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky both begin their quests to rewrite the record books. Five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky came to Tokyo attempting to break the all-time record of eight gold medals won by a U.S. woman. The first of her five scheduled events is the women's 400-meter freestyle.
Search and rescue efforts continue for the child one day after she went missing.
What happened: The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) has announced that its executives and stars will not be attending CinemaCon 2021 in Las Vegas. The event is taking place from August 23-26 at Caesars Palace. The studio made the decision due to the increasing spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, particularly a spike in cases in Clark County, NV. Disney still plans to screen a movie at CinamaCon 2021, and a virtual presentation may also take place at the event. Why it's important: Disney’s decis
According to Shams Charania, the Rockets are aggressively pursuing the No. 1 draft pick from Detroit and are targeting Cade Cunningham.
We've rounded up 100 of the best items to shop from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021 for men, women, kids and the home—find out more.
When Simone Biles is at her best, analysts, commentators and many athletes agree that the only person she is really competing against is herself. The big picture: Even with the uncharacteristic errors made during Sunday's qualifiers, the G.O.A.T. — aka the Greatest of All Time — is a force to be reckoned with in and out of competition, and at this year's Olympics, Biles is looking to make history — again and again. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.When t
Eloy Jimnez is expected to make his long awaited return to the White Sox lineup on Monday.
Rescue teams in India struggled through thick sludge and debris on Saturday to reach dozens of submerged homes as the death toll from landslides and accidents caused by torrential monsoon rain rose to 125. Maharashtra state is being hit by the heaviest rain in July in four decades, experts say. In Taliye, about 180 km (110 miles) southeast of the financial capital of Mumbai, the death toll rose to 42 with the recovery of four more bodies after landslides flattened most homes in the village, a senior Maharashtra government official said.