Chicago violence: 13 killed, 86 shot over weekend, police say

Greg Norman
·1 min read

Dozens of shooting incidents across Chicago over the weekend left 13 people dead and 73 injured, police said Monday.

In the period beginning Friday at 6 p.m. and ending at midnight Sunday, the Chicago Police Department recorded 54 shooting incidents, statistics show.

Chicago police officer Ella French, 29, was killed and another officer was critically wounded Saturday during an exchange of gunfire with at least one suspect at a traffic stop in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

BROTHER OF SLAIN CHICAGO POLICE OFFICER SPEAKS OUT AFTER DEADLY SHOOTING: ‘GOD TOOK THE WRONG KID’

Chicago police Superintendent David Brown said a male passenger opened fire on police, and the officers returned fire.

The second officer, a male who’s worked for the department for the past six years, remained hospitalized in critical condition.

Other incidents that unfolded over the weekend included two shootings involving multiple victims, according to reports.

In one, a 24-year-old man opened fire after getting into a verbal argument with a 37-year-old man at a lounge in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The older man died at a hospital after being struck twice in the neck and three times in the back, while the younger individual – who was struck eight times throughout the body – is in critical condition, the newspaper adds.

Five others at the same lounge reportedly were struck in that shooting as well.

In another incident, a 40-year-old nightclub security guard died after being shot by a suspect who was denied entry, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

In that shooting, a second guard was reported to be in serious condition after being struck in his back and thigh while three bystanders were injured as well.

Fox News’ David Aaro and Jennifer Girdon contributed to this report.

