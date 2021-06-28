Chicago violence 3 killed, 62 injured in weekend shootings

Police in Chicago responded dozens of shootings across the city that resulted in at least three fatalities and 62 injuries, according to a report.

On Sunday night, police responded to a mass shooting that resulted in one fatality and four injuries, a report said.

TWO ADULTS, GIRL KILLED IN TRAIN COLLISION

CBS Chicago reported that the Sunday shooting occurred at 8:44 p.m. in South Shore. The victims—a woman and three males-- were reportedly fired upon by a black SUV. The woman, who was shot six times, was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. The others are being treated and are expected to recover.

MASSACHUSETTS SHOOTING EYED AS HATE CRIME

The Chicago Sun-Times wire service reported that a man, 25, was fatally shot early Saturday at a park on the Northwest Side.

NYC TOURIST SHOT IN BROAD DAYLIGHT

The victim was discovered with a gunshot wound to the torso and was pronounced dead at Stronger Hospital. Just an hour later, another man was killed and three others injured after a confrontation led to a shooting at a park.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The CBS report pointed out that at least five of the victims who survived were 17 or younger.