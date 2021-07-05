Chicago violence spikes over July 4 weekend with up to 88 shootings

Chicago saw an incredibly violent holiday weekend as July Fourth saw around 88 people shot, including over a dozen killed in crimes across the city.

Police reported dozens of incidents from Friday through Sunday, with victims ranging in age from 12 to 30. Chicago Alderman Anthony Napolitano called the city a "war zone" and slammed local leaders for the increase in crime.

The Chicago Police Department (CPD) tweeted photos of guns confiscated during Sunday’s celebrations: The cache included shotguns and rifles along with a number of pistols.

Reports on the total number of incidents ranged wildly from 37 to 88, but the fact remains that dozens of people were shot, with at least five children among the victims.

The low-end figure from NBC 5 Chicago includes nine deaths in its 37 shootings while the Chicago Sun-times counts 14 deaths in its 88 shootings.

The youngest victim was a 6-year-old girl who was shot while standing in a group on a sidewalk at around 1 a.m. Monday, WGN 9 reported.

A gray SUV pulled up and someone opened fire on the group, hitting a 43-year-old woman twice in the back as well as the little girl. Both are expected to recover.

At around the same time, a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy who were shot around 1:05 a.m. Monday in Washington Park. At least four people were wounded as well in the drive-by shooting.

The girl was taken to hospital in critical condition.

A 21-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to the head and was pronounced dead on arrival at the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 26-year-old man died after a gunshot wound to the torso.

Two men were sitting in their car at a stoplight when someone walked up and started shooting at them. One man was shot twice in the torso and three times in the back: He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other man was shot in the leg and stabilized at hospital, CBS 2 Chicago reported.

In addition to the dozens of civilians injured in shootings over the weekend, two police officers were injured in a shooting early Monday while dispersing crowds.

A police commander and a sergeant were wounded and taken to hospital. The commander was struck in his foot, and the sergeant was grazed on the leg.

A 33-year-old man was taken into custody in relation to the shooting of a group on the West Side late Sunday night, but few suspects have been otherwise apprehended.

Police provided little information about any suspects in the meantime.