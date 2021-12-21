Chicago violent crime arrests down in 2021, but violent crime is up

Data: City of Chicago Data Portal; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Yesterday, we wrote about how most neighborhoods are seeing an increase in 2021 violent crime stats by examining all reported violent crime incidents.

But if you focus on arrests, the data tells a different story.

Why it matters: Violent crime arrests have dropped 39% in 2021 compared to 2019, which means violent crimes are going up but arrests are going down. Why?

What they're saying: "Arrests are down likely for a variety of reasons, some related to the pandemic and public health protocols, as well as the decrease in community trust in police as well as a general pulling back of proactive policing," Roseanna Ander, executive director of the UChicago Crime Lab, tells Axios.

"Keeping you safe is my priority," said Mayor Lightfoot, per the Tribune. "Not one of, but the first and primary priority."

"CPD detectives have cleared 378 homicides in 2021, which is the highest number in 19 years," CPD spokesperson Tom Ahern tells Axios.

Between the numbers: The overall ranks of the Chicago police have dropped significantly. According to a WGN-TV investigation, the police department is on track to lose over 1,000 officers from resignation and retirement this year, the most since 2018.

Alderperson Anthony Beale (9th) says to WGN-TV, "It is why crime is escalating in the city of Chicago."

Yes, but: Alderperson Ray Lopez (15th) has been upset with the police department moving officers downtown instead of staying in his ward, particularly Back of the Yards.

"In my district beat officers have been pulled out, reassigned, to go to downtown and other high priority areas as deemed by the mayor," Lopez told Fox 32.

The latest: In an effort to quell concerns over 2021's violent crime numbers, Mayor Lightfoot asked U.S. Attorney Merrick Garland yesterday for more federal agents for help in going after illegal guns.

In April 2021, The UChicago Crime Lab published gun datashowing that in early 2020, traffic stops dropped 85% because of the pandemic. But illegal gun confiscations went up.

The data suggests that there was a 110% increase in gun carrying from 2019 to 2020.

Visit our interactive map to see violent crime statistics in your area.

