Chicago Weather Alert: Slick Road Conditions Amid Overnight Snow Impacting Monday Commuters
The snow plows are out, but the slick roads are still slick from overnight snow.
The snow plows are out, but the slick roads are still slick from overnight snow.
More snow arrives from the west over the next few hours.
The latest KCCI weather forecast.
Finley started the Fashion Calendar in 1945 and ran it from her Upper East Side apartment where she raised three children.
We wished Chicago a happy 185th birthday last Friday by sharing our gift ideas for the city. Then we asked for some of yours. Once again, you delivered some wacky and wonderful ideas. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.😋 Paul E: "I’d get Chicago many more good, classic Jewish delis."🚲 Jerry C: "A partnership with Goodyear to test rubber streets that would provide a bounce if a bicycle rider fell. And a complete elimination of potholes." ✌ Mark R: "A new ma
Water in Dixmoor was shut off Sunday afternoon when a leak on Spaulding Street has resulted in low water pressure for most residents, according to a statement from the village.
A Russian missile strike "completely destroyed" an airport in the city of Vinnytsia on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said."I've just heard the report on the missile strike in Vinnytsia. Eight missiles against our city, against our peaceful Vinnytsia which has never posed a threat to Russia in any way. A brutal, cynical missile strike has completely destroyed the airport," Zelensky said in a video message on Twitter.Vinnytsia is...
Savannah is constantly changing, but some memories stick with us forever, including the restaurants that made eating out a true dining experience.
For his place of residence, Mr Meadows reportedly put down the address of a mobile home he’s never owned
Griner, 31, was reportedly arrested after hashish oil vape cartridges were found in her luggage at a Russian airport.
The ruling means the State Board of Elections can't move ahead with a formal review of Cawthorn's qualifications based on the voters' arguments.
The Russian customs service announced Saturday that its agents had detained an American basketball player after finding cannabis oil in vaping cartridges in her luggage.
At least six people were killed in Iowa after tornadoes touched down.
One of the first choices most people will need to make when buying life insurance is whether to buy term life coverage or whole life coverage. Term life insurance works in exactly the way consumers would expect based on its name. The death benefit on the policy is paid out only if the covered person dies during the term.
Bring on the Y2K fashion!
With the Russian invasion of Ukraine sending oil prices soaring, residents of some states are likely to see much bigger increases in their overall gasoline spending.
Here's a handy list of checklist of chores to do inside and outside the home this month. Spring is fast approaching so there are many things to do.
How much are homes in Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon counties selling for? Check our list.
Mahali Mzuri means "beautiful place" in Swahili, but here, the beauty goes beyond the landscape.
Space Force forecasters anticipate favorable conditions for SpaceX's next launch, a mission slated to take a batch of Starlink internet satellites.
Lindsay Lohan is making her big return to acting, and no one is more excited for her than her former costar, Jamie Lee Curtis. The actress, who played Lohan's mom in the hit 2003 comedy Freaky...