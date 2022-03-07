Chicago Weather Alert: Slick Road Conditions Amid Overnight Snow Impacting Monday Commuters

Axios

We wished Chicago a happy 185th birthday last Friday by sharing our gift ideas for the city. Then we asked for some of yours. Once again, you delivered some wacky and wonderful ideas. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.😋 Paul E: "I’d get Chicago many more good, classic Jewish delis."🚲 Jerry C: "A partnership with Goodyear to test rubber streets that would provide a bounce if a bicycle rider fell. And a complete elimination of potholes." ✌ Mark R: "A new ma