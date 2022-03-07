Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Weather To Affect Monday Morning Commute

Reuters

Russia could allow passenger airliners to be maintained by third-party firms in a bid to help its domestic carriers hit by sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, Tass news agency said on Saturday. Tass said the Russian transport ministry had drawn up a draft bill to help airlines until September 2022. The bill would allow "the repair of aircraft and the replacement of components by third-party companies, as long as they meet the requirements for companies that are involved in maintenance," Tass said.