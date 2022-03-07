Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Weather To Affect Monday Morning Commute
CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has the 10 p.m. forecast for Sunday, March 6, 2022.
Snow falling overnight Sunday into Monday could affect the morning commute in the Milwaukee area as well as parts of northeast Wisconsin.
Burkina Faso's interim president Paul-Henri Damiba has approved a new government that includes the same defence minister as served under former president Roch Kabore before his ouster in a military coup, an official decree showed on Saturday. The new government of 25 ministers includes Defence Minister General Barthelemy Simpore, who has retained the position he held under Kabore, according to the decree. The appointment of economist Albert Ouedraogo as the West African nation's transitional prime minister was announced on Thursday.
There aren't any exact measurements that define a wedge tornado, only that the formation is very large — typically short and wide.
Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot said Saturday that it was suspending all its international flights beginning March 8, as Moscow faces waves of Western sanctions over its military incursion in Ukraine.
After the state alleged canvassers were violating privacy rights, New Mexico Audit Force said complaints were the result of "political operatives."
On its release day, Sebastian Stan shared a bite-size clip from his original audition tape for the new Hulu film Fresh that will leave you hungry for more.
Deadly wildfires raced through an eastern region of South Korea this weekend, destroying at least 159 homes and forcing the evacuation of 6,200 people.The fires sparked near the coastal town of Uljin on Friday morning and later spread nearly 15,000 acres to the city of Samcheok, The Associated Press reported.As of Saturday afternoon, around 7,000 firefighters, 65 helicopters and 513 vehicles were battling the blaze, according to the news wire....
Adaleigh Rowe has your forecast
From Dark Knight to Darkest Knight
The 2016 Cubs' journey, until the World Series, was relatively easy.
Live from New York, it's Saturday Night!
In the first weekend of Daytona Bike Week, a Titusville man and Wisconsin woman were killed in a motorcycle crash with a car near DeLand.
Thousand-vehicle protest convoy plans to circle the D.C. Beltway twice per day
Burger King has come pretty loose with using its iconic Whopper name. As long as a burger uses the basic construction of the famous sandwich, the Restaurant Brands International company seems willing to deem it a Whopper. The chain, however, seems willing to put just about anything on top of two hamburgers sandwiched between two sesame seed buns and promote it as a new Whopper.
Former Palm Coast Councilman Victor Barbosa blamed a problem with the scanner after he was accused by a Walmart employee of skip-scanning an item.
Staring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz, 'The Batman' is now in theaters. Here's how to watch it. Plus when you'll be able to stream it.
A man having spells of memory loss, slurred speech and imbalance comes at the urging of his concerned wife. Dr. Kube orders a CT scan.
Russia could allow passenger airliners to be maintained by third-party firms in a bid to help its domestic carriers hit by sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, Tass news agency said on Saturday. Tass said the Russian transport ministry had drawn up a draft bill to help airlines until September 2022. The bill would allow "the repair of aircraft and the replacement of components by third-party companies, as long as they meet the requirements for companies that are involved in maintenance," Tass said.
House Republicans who'd assume control of oversight committees should their party return to power next year are sketching out familiar targets: Hunter Biden, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the origins of the coronavirus.Why it matters: President Biden and the Democratic Party have been able to control the government narrative to a degree through their unified control of the White House and Congress. A GOP majority in even one chamber would trigger fresh scrutiny of the executive branch and upheava
Dua Lipa wore the world's biggest pair of furry boots on The Tonight Show *and* did her signature lazy dance in them.