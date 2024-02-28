Chicago weather: Cleanup from storm damage begins as temperatures move into low 30s

February made a frigid statement Wednesday morning after a stormy night across portions of northern Illinois, with thunderstorms, reports of tornadoes and drastic temperature drops.

Before the weather swing Tuesday, people across Chicagoland enjoyed mid-70 degree temperatures registered at both Chicago airports. But by late afternoon, the threat of severe weather woke many from warm weather dreams, a reminder that winter hasn’t completely relinquished its grip.

While the National Weather Service has yet to verify tornado touchdowns, warnings rang out in portions of northeast Illinois Tuesday after 9 p.m. Thunderstorms with lightning, strong winds and hail made their way across Chicago as the temperature plunged.

On Wednesday morning, neighborhoods that suffered storm damage began the arduous chore of cleaning up. In north suburban Mundelein Tuesday night, high winds tore through a two-story apartment building, collapsing part of the roof and damaging 21 units.

Officials from the Mundelein Fire Department said a piece of drywall struck one resident who was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center. The Red Cross is helping find temporary housing for 59 displaced residents.

“We dispatched a team that’s currently at the Mundelein Fire Department with a warming bus. We have some families over there, and we’re setting up a shelter,” said Hank Welch, a deputy response manager with the Red Cross of Illinois.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office said there was moderate tree and wire damage in the south, central and north-central areas of the county. In Geneva, part of Kane County, fire officials reported significant damage to some homes, along with blown-out windows and downed trees.

Meanwhile, morning conditions at O’Hare International Airport saw overcast skies at 26 degrees, with a wind chill of negative five degrees.

Thursday, officials are expecting temps to increase to the low 40s.

Tribune photographer Stacey Wescott contributed to this report.

Damage to homes in Geneva, WCC campus after strong storms hit Chicago area