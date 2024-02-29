Chicago weather: Farewell to February
FOX 32's Mike Caplan breaks down today's forecast for Chicago and beyond.
Investors are on edge for the PCE reading, seen as key to assessing how quickly the Fed will start cutting rates.
Despite the Magnificent Seven — or three — powering the S&P 500, the long list of companies hitting new record highs shows another side of the market concentration conversation.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who is touring Asia countries this week, said in a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday that Meta wants to beef up its cooperation with Samsung Electronics for AI chips to offset geopolitical risk issue in Taiwan, where TSMC, the world’s biggest contract chip manufacturer, is headquartered. Zuckerberg and Yoon also discussed ways to expand cooperation in artificial intelligence and extended reality industries, a South Korean presidential official said in a briefing today (in Korean).
The Fed's preferred inflation reading due out Thursday will help determine whether the central bank's progress down to a 2% goal has stalled.
Maserati reveals the GranCabrio, a drop-top version of the GranTurismo. It's only offered in Trofeo trim, but others plus an EV are probably coming.
Legal claims are starting to pile up against Microsoft and OpenAI, as three more news sites have sued the firms over copyright infringement.
Paris-based cybersecurity startup Filigran is capitalizing on the success of OpenCTI to build a suite of open-source threat management products. The company has already found some early traction with OpenCTI, its open-source threat intelligence platform. Filigran’s first product is OpenCTI.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast discussing the current relevancy of the NFL Scouting Combine. Well Dan and Pat do, Ross just disappears at the start of the show. Once Ross returns, the trio debates which QB in this draft process will become the 'lightning rod' prospect of 2024.
LeBron James. Dwyane Wade. Chris Bosh. Chris Paul? The Heat nearly got them all, according to two of them.
Jim McIngvale got Houston at +750 to win the tournament.
The beleaguered beer giant is looking to move past its troubles as it reaches a new contract with its US brewery workers.
J.D. Power's February 2024 forecast showed that interest rates have risen significantly since last year, but other parts of the car-buying process are returning to pre-pandemic norms.
Israel and Hamas have representatives in Qatar this week to work out the details of a proposed weeks-long pause in the fighting in the Gaza Strip. President Biden was hopeful for a deal to be reach by Monday, but Israel and Hamas remain skeptical. Here's where things stand.
Teams have unveiled their liveries, Drive to Survive has hit Netflix and Red Bull is looking strong, all of which signal one thing: Formula 1 opens its 2024 season this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix.
The best CD rates are higher than they have been in over 20 years. Learn how to find the best deals and other details you should consider when choosing a CD.
On Tuesday, Mecole Hardman ripped the Jets for their lack of winning culture and direction offensively.
While making the doc, Williams’s behavior became increasingly “erratic” and the filmmakers found themselves trying to figure out: “What's really going on here?” as Williams was isolated from her family and not getting adequate care.
EA’s cuts are the latest in a long line of layoffs that have rocked the video game industry since last year.
Apple’s secretive car project died without ever seeing the light of day. Neither has Apple, apparently. Dozens of contemporaneous reports over that span clued the public into the vague outlines of what Tim Cook was trying to accomplish.