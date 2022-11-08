Chicago Wins Moody’s Upgrade, Exiting Years in Junk Status

(Bloomberg) -- Chicago has shed its junk status for the first time in more than seven years marking a major win for Mayor Lori Lightfoot as she seeks re-election.

Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday raised the city’s rating by one notch to Baa3, freeing Chicago from its one non-investment grade rating for the first time since 2015. The upgrade may allow the city to borrow at lower rates, saving taxpayers money. Moody’s downgraded the city to junk in May 2015 amid rising pension costs.

The move “reflects the city’s substantial increase in pension contributions, including an upcoming boost to comply with the city’s new pension funding policy that targets contributing an amount sufficient to keep reported net pension liabilities from growing,” David Levett, senior analyst at Moody’s, said in a statement. Moody’s also has the city’s debt on a stable outlook.

Lightfoot, who is up for re-election in February, has been faced with rising crime and some high-profile corporate departures. The upgrade is a major win after her administration made actuarially required contributions to all four pension funds for the first time ever in 2022 and plans to do so again next year.

“The City is financially stable and on a path toward economic recovery,” Lightfoot said in an emailed statement. “Hard work pays off and my administration has done the difficult work of finding efficiencies and putting in place structural solutions to be able to begin paying down our debt, boosting reserves, and paying down the pension credit card, all while making historic investments in the City of Chicago.”

Chicago’s severely underfunded pensions have dragged down its credit for years. Fitch Ratings also raised its rating last month, citing the improved financial position and increased pension payments.

When Fitch upgraded the city, Chief Financial Officer Jennie Bennett said the move would save Chicago $100 million on every $1 billion of debt sold. Fitch now rates the city’s bonds BBB, two steps above junk, and it has the city’s rating on a positive outlook, indicating that future upgrades may be possible.

“It’s good that Moody’s finally acknowledged the steps the city has taken to mitigate its large fixed costs including pensions and debt service,” said Dennis Derby, a portfolio manager for Allspring Global Investments, which holds Chicago debt. “The city has taken a number of steps over the years to match increasing pension expenses with new found revenue sources.”

On Monday, the Chicago City Council approved Lightfoot’s $16.4 billion budget for next year, which includes an additional $242 million in early pension payments after the city increased its annual contributions by $1 billion over the last three years.

“The city has improved budgetary management through a willingness and ability to increase revenue that reduced a structural deficit and facilitated the elimination of debt-based budget maneuvers and pension cost deferrals,” Moody’s Levett wrote in the report.

The city still has challenges, notably its leverage and high fixed costs, according to Moody’s.

“The Moody’s upgrade recognizes Chicago’s commitment to funding pensions and moves the rating more in line with secondary trading levels, which have been in the BBB range for some time,” John Miller, head of municipals at Nuveen, said in an emailed statement. Nuveen is the largest holder of Chicago debt.

“The upgrade may provide some positive momentum for the city’s plan to issue additional General Obligation debt in the next few weeks,” Miller said.

The upgrade comes as the city prepares for a $757 million bond sale expected to price the week of Nov. 28. The money raised will help fund community development and infrastructure projects. The sale will also include Chicago’s first ESG issuance.

“Good fiscal management practices such as making pension payments and enacting sustainable budgets go a long way to improving and maintaining credit health,” said Dora Lee, director of research at Belle Haven Investments, which owns Chicago debt. “These practices will become even more important as we face the high possibility of a recession in coming months.”

