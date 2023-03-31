Chicago woman accused of being part of catalytic converter theft ring

Mar. 30—A Chicago woman was jailed this week in connection with a catalytic converter theft ring in Southwestern Pennsylvania that authorities said caused $200,000 worth of damage.

Westmoreland County authorities initially sealed the arrest papers for Maria D. Padilla, 37, because of ties to a street gang in Chicago and concerns of danger to law enforcement attempting to apprehend her, according to a Feb. 17 court order.

The ring was busted in late January after authorities arrested three Chicago men. The investigation spanned Allegheny, Fayette and Westmoreland counties and involved authorities from numerous agencies, including North Huntingdon, Moon and state police.

Troopers said Padilla rented four vehicles that the suspects used to get around in the area, according to court papers. She is accused of purchasing American Airlines tickets for herself and the three suspects to fly from Chicago to Washington, D.C. on Nov. 30.

There was communication between Padilla and the three suspects found through searches of their phones, police said.

The catalytic converter thieves hit in early December at Jim Shorkey auto dealerships in North Huntingdon and North Union, Fayette County, police said. There were a total of 35 catalytic converters taken from Mitsubishi Outlanders at both locations — two were left behind on the ground — causing $124,000 in damage.

Around the same time, Moon police were investigating the thefts of $20,000 worth of catalytic converters from tow trucks. Authorities identified a Porsche Panamera and Chevrolet Equinox, which they believe Padilla rented, as suspect vehicles.

In late January, authorities got a warrant to place a mobile tracking device on a vehicle they believed was being used by the suspects while they stayed at an Airbnb rental in Pittsburgh's North Side, according to court papers. Investigators tracked the SUV's movements during the weekend and said they found many of the spots the trio hit were the site of catalytic converter thefts, including in the area of their rental unit.

Story continues

Catalytic converters are made of precious metals including platinum, palladium and rhodium and can fetch large sums at scrap yards that accept them. The devices control exhaust emissions. They can be cut from underneath vehicles in moments, and such thefts have increased in recent years nationwide. It can cost about $1,000 to replace one.

Padilla is charged with corrupt organizations, conspiracy, criminal use of a communication facility and theft. She did not have an attorney listed in online court records. She was being held without bail at the Westmoreland County Prison. A preliminary hearing is set for April 12.

Authorities said after the initial arrests that the probe was ongoing.

The other three suspects — Christian Buie, 31; Antonio D. Johnson, 42; and Harold T. Wade, 29, all of Chicago — are awaiting formal arraignment scheduled for May. They are being held without bail on charges of corrupt organizations, conspiracy, theft and related offenses.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .