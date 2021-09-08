Chicago woman accused of making false bomb threat after missing flight at Florida airport, officials say

CHICAGO — A Chicago woman was arrested in a Florida airport after allegedly making a false bomb threat, officials said.

Marina Verbitsky, 46, of the Old Town neighborhood, was arrested Monday night at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Verbitsky told airport employees there was a bomb in her checked luggage that was on the plane after she was told she and her party were too late to board the plane, deputies said.

Verbitsky was taken into custody and the plane, which was taxiing the runway, was rerouted. Passengers were evacuated, and after the plane was inspected the threat was considered unfounded, deputies said.

Verbitsky was held at the Broward County Jail and is facing one count of false reporting concerning planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction, the sheriff’s office said.