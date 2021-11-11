Chicago woman accused in ‘suitcase murder’ of mother remains jailed in U.S.

Heather Mack, an Illinois woman who served seven years behind bars in Bali for her role in the 2014 murder of her mother, will remain jailed in Chicago while she awaits her next court appearance on federal charges in the United States.

Her defense team on Wednesday requested to waive her right to a detention hearing in which attorneys would have argued whether Mack should be allowed to post bond. U.S. District Judge Charles Norgle agreed, noting her lawyers can request another hearing at any time.

The FBI arrested Mack on Nov. 3, just minutes after the plane carrying her home touched down at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. In her first U.S. federal court appearance later the same day, she pleaded not guilty on new charges of conspiracy to kill in a foreign country, conspiracy to commit foreign murder of a U.S. national and obstruction.

The charges stem from the 2014 murder of her mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, whose bludgeoned body was found stuffed into a suitcase at the upscale St. Regis Bali Resort.

Mack had already been prosecuted and convicted in Indonesia in connection with the slaying. She served seven of her ten-year sentence, during which time, she gave birth to her daughter, Stella. Her boyfriend at the time, Tommy Schaefer, who is facing the same federal charges in the United States, is still behind bars in Indonesia.

The pair allegedly conspired in both Chicago and Indonesia to kill Mack’s mother and shoved her remains into a suitcase on Aug. 12, 2014. They then loaded the luggage into the trunk of a cab, telling the driver they’d be right back before fleeing through the hotel and out a back door.

The driver waited for nearly two hours and called authorities when he noticed blood leaking from the suitcase.

According to the indictment, Mack and Schaefer exchanged messages about “how and when to kill” von Wiese-Mack, and tried to cover up the crime by removing the clothing they wore when they did it.

Mack’s next hearing is slated for Jan. 18.