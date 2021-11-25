Chicago woman arrested by Janesville police after assaulting man

Nov. 25—Janesville police arrested a Chicago woman Tuesday after Rock County emergency dispatchers received a pair 911 text messages.

Nicole Dunlap, 26, is accused of assaulting an ex-boyfriend, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

After dispatchers received two text-to-911 messages, they tried to communicate with the person who sent the messages but failed. Authorities were able to determine the messages came from a phone number associated with a residence on Red Apple Drive where previous contacts to the police had been made, according to the release.

To verify the messages originated from the Red Apple Drive address, the Rock County Communications Center used a computer program called RapidSOS to confirm the location.

When officers arrived at the scene, they forced entry and found Dunlap and the victim in a fight, according to the release. Dunlap lunged at an officer and punched him in the face as officers approached, police said. A different officer was able to control Dunlap and she was taken into custody. She is held at the Rock County Jail where she is awaiting her initial appearance in court.

An investigation determined Dunlap entered the home while the victim was at work, according to the release. When the victim arrived home, the victim confronted Dunlap and a struggle occurred. Dunlap strangled and battered the victim during this fight, police said.

Dunlap is facing several charges, including battery to law enforcement, intimidating a victim, battery, criminal trespass to dwelling, strangulation, resisting arrest and bail jumping.