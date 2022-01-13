Chicago woman charged with murder in son Damari’s freezing shower death held on $5 million bail

Bond was set Wednesday for the mother of Chicago 5-year-old Damari Perry, who died of hypothermia after being forced to stand in a freezing shower.

Jannie Perry was released from the hospital, where she had complained she felt ill, and made her first court appearance Wednesday, where Lake County Judge Raymond Collins set her bail at $5 million, as requested by the state’s attorney’s office.

Perry, 38, has been charged with first-degree murder, concealment of a homicidal death and obstructing justice in the death of son Damari, who was found dead near an abandoned building in Gary, Ind., on Dec. 31, a day after he would have turned 6.

“Our victim advocates, prosecutors, and detectives continue to support the family in this case while awaiting the official autopsy results from Lake County, Indiana,” State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said in a statement Wednesday.

“We believe that the court made the right decision with respect to this defendant’s bond and custody status.”

One of Perry’s sons, 20-year-old Jeremiah, has been charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a child under 12, concealing a homicidal death and obstructing justice. He is being held on a $3 million bond.

A second sibling, who has not been publicly identified, faces charges in Lake County’s Juvenile Court.

Damari “was found naked and wrapped in a plastic trash bag and partially charred,” according to the Lake County, Ind., coroner’s office’s report, released Tuesday. The coroner also noted “partially frozen internal organs,” “extremely cold core temperature” and scattered bruising on the boy’s right leg.

Investigators believe that Damari’s family members forced him into the frigid shower on Dec. 29, a day before his birthday, as a punishment, then stood by as he began vomiting and eventually lost consciousness.

Damari was then taken to Gary and left to die.

It’s unclear when the burning occurred but the coroner said it was post-mortem.

Damari’s family reported him missing on Dec. 29 and told police that he may may have been in Skokie, Ill.

Jannie Perry told the judge Wednesday that she plans to hire a private attorney “eventually.” She is due to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 8.

Perry previously lost custody of her children in 2014, and Damari shortly after he was born in Dec. 2015, after a domestic violence complaint, the Chicago Tribune previously reported. The children were returned to her in 2017.

She was also investigated in May, but The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services determined the complaint was “unfounded.”