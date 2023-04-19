Chicago woman charged after seen dragging boyfriend with car, flipping vehicle over after crash: Police

The Daily Beast

Jackson Local Schools (Ohio)An Ohio high school is in turmoil after students—and a parent—appeared in vehemently racist social media videos using the N-word.Now, members of the Jackson High School community, which is about an hour outside of Cleveland, are putting school officials on blast, claiming they need to take more responsibility for the videos and how they’ve affected students.“I don’t think hurt is the right word,” Kenedi Satterfield, a Jackson High senior, told local outlet 19 News Cle