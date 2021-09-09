Chicago woman running late for flight arrested after giving fake tip about bomb in luggage

With next to no time before her flight’s takeoff, a Chicago woman worried about her son missing school the following day told airport authorities in Florida her luggage, already on the plane, had a bomb inside.

Marina Verbitsky flew into a tantrum upon learning she and her family would not be allowed to board their flight departing from Florida’s Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Monday night. Jet Blue employees explained to her that she and her family were too late given the plane was already taxiing on the runway

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the 46-year-old mother immediately started to berate airline stuff, hurling profanities and insults in their direction. Upon learning all of her family’s luggage was already checked on the departing aircraft, she became even angrier, and alleged that she stashed a bomb inside one of the suitcases.

Her bogus threat forced the plane to reroute so that the Broward Sheriff’s Office threat management unit could complete a search and ensure its safety. All passengers were evacuated and after a thorough inspection, authorities confirmed there were no explosives on the plane.

Verbitsky was arrested almost immediately after the incident, according to a statement on Tuesday form the Broward County Sheriff’s office. She’s facing a charge of false reporting concerning planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction. A judge ordered that she undergo a mental health evaluation and her bail was set at $10,000, which she posted on Thursday.

“It was a mistake,” a relative of Verbitsky, who requested not to be named, told the Sun-Times. “She was nervous about the son needing to go to school. It was a mess but it was definitely not meant to be.”