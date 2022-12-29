Chicago woman stabs Chihuahua on walk with teen owner: police

A Chicago woman was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after allegedly stabbing a Chihuahua several times on Monday afternoon.

FOX 32 in Chicago reported that officials said Jeanette Olivo, 61, was accused of stabbing the dog while it was out for a walk with a teenage girl in the Dunning neighborhood, located on the northwest side of Chicago.

Officials said Olivo stopped to chat with the 15-year-old girl who was walking Bebe, a 12-year-old Chihuahua.

A few moments after speaking with the 15-year-old, Olivo allegedly ran at the dog and stabbed it, according to police.

The teenager tried to run away with Bebe, but Olivo allegedly followed and stabbed the Chihuahua several more times, WFLD reported, citing court documents.

A Chicago woman allegedly stabbed a 12-year-old chihuahua named Bebe, several times on Monday.

After allegedly stabbing the dog, Olivo fled but was apprehended by police a block away.

She was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation in Chicago turned to Facebook on Monday to let people know Bebe was out of surgery for a wound that damaged the diaphragm.

Bebe suffered several other stab wounds, including one that may have pierced the thorax.

The organization dropped another update on Tuesday, telling followers Bebe’s recovery was going well, but to continue praying for the dog.

"He is still not out of the woods yet, but in good spirits and doesn’t seem to be in pain," the Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation said.

Olivo is expected to be in court on Jan. 4, 2023, at 9 a.m.