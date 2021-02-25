Chicago woman who sued sheriff to receive methadone treatment in jail loses court fight but could still get her meds

CHICAGO — A federal judge has thrown out a Chicago woman’s request to receive an addiction-fighting medication during a jail stint that begins Thursday, but the practical effect of the decision remains unclear.

Christine Finnigan, 53, has been on methadone for two years to treat her opioid use disorder. Prior to her recovery, in 2016, she was caught driving under the influence of alcohol, an offense that was only recently resolved with a guilty plea and a sentence of 30 days in the DuPage County Jail.

She sought the assurance of DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick that she could continue to receive her daily dose of methadone while behind bars. When she didn’t receive it, she sued with the help of the American Civil Liberties Union, claiming the jail would inflict a cruel and unusual punishment and violate the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Lawyers for DuPage County said they wouldn’t promise a course of treatment until jail doctors could examine Finnigan. Contrary to her assertions, they said there was no policy against providing methadone or other opioid-based medications to inmates.

But while methadone might not be banned, court papers made it clear that it’s hardly ever administered: County attorneys said the jail has given it to only five inmates over the last five years, and last gave it to a nonpregnant inmate in 2016 (pregnant inmates who are dependent on opioids are usually given methadone to prevent harm to the fetus during withdrawal).

A correctional health expert who filed a declaration in support of Finnigan said that low figure strains belief since up to 20% of jail inmates nationwide are estimated to have opioid use disorder.

“(It) is ... not plausible that a stably treated patient on methadone has not been booked into that facility in nearly five years,” he wrote. “Rather, it is highly likely that the jail health system has removed countless patients from their methadone treatment, and may well do so in the case of Ms. Finnigan.”

But U.S. District Judge Steven Seeger said because Finnigan had yet to be booked into the jail and receive a medical evaluation, her claims weren’t ready for adjudication.

“In the end, the entire dispute might not come to pass, because she might get what she wants,” he said. “If she doesn’t, then at least the court will know what the alternative treatment is before opining on whether it complies with the Constitution and the ADA.”

County lawyers said Finnigan will be examined within 24 hours of reporting to the jail, and if the doctors conclude she should keep getting methadone, she will immediately be transported to a nearby clinic for treatment.

ACLU lawyers said in a statement they will to continue to fight if Finnigan is denied.

“At the court’s invitation, we will be back in court on Friday arguing to protect Christine’s life and health if the DuPage County Jail fails to give her access to the medicine she needs,” they said. “We will continue to monitor the situation and to press DuPage County officials to adopt policies to allow for people in Christine’s situation to continue their lifesaving addiction treatment medication.”