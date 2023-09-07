Chicagoland brothers sentence for Jan. 6 involvement

TechCrunch

"We chose 'Pynt' because it's short, memorable and reflects our love for developers and a good beer," Pynt co-founder and CEO Tzvika Shneider told me when I asked him about how the company got its name. Pynt hopes to do this by helping developers and security professionals more easily -- and automatically -- test their API security. The Tel Aviv-based company today announced that it has raised a $6 million seed funding round led by early-stage fund Joule Ventures, with participation from Dallas VC and Honeystone VC.