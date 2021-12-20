Chicago's 2021 violent crime stats by neighborhood

Data: City of Chicago Data Portal; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is planning to make a televised speech Monday to address violence as 2021 homicides and shootings are close to setting all-time records.

Why it matters: Chicagoans are on edge as violent crime is up 7.5% this year, compared to 2019, according to Axios' analysis of city data.

Gun violence has exploded, with some neighborhoods seeing over a 100% increase in fatal shootings.

By the numbers: The city's 2021/2022 budget will pump $411 million more into the mayor's Our City, Our Safety plan, which focuses on 15 of Chicago's most violent neighborhoods.

$85 million will go to violence reduction programs, and $62 million toward affordable housing.

Takeaways from city crime data: The Near North Side — River North, Gold Coast and Mag Mile — has had a rough year with smash and grabs, carjackings and high-profile shootings. But the data points to an 8.8% decrease in violent crime from 2019.

Northwest Side: Norwood Park had almost a 50% increase and Dunning was over 60%.

Far South Side: Big increases in Hegewisch and Mt. Greenwood. South Shore is up 20%.

Between the lines: Bucktown and neighboring Logan Square actually saw a decrease in violent crime.

But that hasn't stopped the Bucktown neighborhood association from bringing in armed private security.

The biggest drop: Lincoln Park. But these statistics do not include the recent surge of armed robberies last week. Residents organized a walk in protest last Thursday.

Of note: The data includes all incidents of violent crime, not just those that result in arrests.

What they're saying: "We are seeing a very specific increase in gun-related crimes," UChicago Crime Lab executive director Roseanna Ander told Axios.

"The ripple effect of gun violence can be seen of academic performance of children who live in neighborhoods with high rates of gun violence and it drives people out of neighborhoods and threatens the very future of the city."

