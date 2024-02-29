Chicago's best views aren't from the top of a skyscraper — just hop on the Orange Line 'L' train

Chicago's CTA "L" trains, or elevated trains, run throughout the city and surrounding suburbs. L. Kurishingal

Chicago's Orange Line "L" train offers an inexpensive yet stunning tour of the city.

The line starts at Midway Airport and goes past popular spots like the Willis Tower.

I like to get off and explore the Quincy stop and watch the sunset from the Roosevelt stop.

Although most locals use Chicago's Orange Line to commute to work or Midway Airport, I think it has so much more to offer visitors and residents alike.

As part of Chicago's CTA public-transportation system, the "L" train, or elevated train, only costs $2.50 a ride. But it goes past some of the most popular views in the city.

It's been 20 years since my first ride on the Orange Line, but I'm still filled with a sense of pride and amazement every time I board the train.

Here's how I'd spend a perfect day riding the "L" around the city.

You can hop on right at the airport.

Midway Airport is at one end of the Orange Line. L. Kurishingal

The Orange Line offers direct public-transportation access to and from Chicago Midway International Airport, which is incredibly convenient. If you've ever been to another city without such amenities — ahem LA ahem — you'll know how much of a treat this is.

Whenever I'm flying into Midway, I like to avoid rideshares or cabs and follow the signs for the Orange Line platform instead.

It's just a short walk from baggage claim, and there are beautiful murals by Chicago artists lining the walls

The first views are residential, but they're still scenic.

Midway is a Chicago suburb, so there are plenty of neighborhood to see for the first few stops. L. Kurishingal

There are a few stops on the Orange Line before it reaches the heart of the Loop in downtown Chicago.

I usually use that time to sit back and enjoy the residential landscape, industrial trains, and open skies from the window.

There's something magical about the skyline popping up out of nowhere.

Chicago's skyline is one of my favorite views in the world. L. Kurishingal

Eventually, Chicago's towering skyline comes into view.

I love that the cluster of colorful buildings welcomes you to the city, whether it's your first or hundredth time there.

You can check a few major landmarks off your to-do list.

Harold Washington Library is a stunning building in the Loop. L. Kurishingal

The Orange Line provides passengers with great views of famous buildings like Willis Tower (better known by locals as Sears Tower), Harold Washington Library, and the city's many glowing theater marquees.

You can essentially tour some of the most popular spots without any wear and tear on your feet — and in a fraction of the time.

Architecture lovers can get an up-close view of some stunning buildings.

I'm always amazed when the train rides right past the stunning buildings. L. Kurishingal

Chicago is known for its rich architectural history, touting work by famous designers like Frank Lloyd Wright.

Since the Orange Line runs on elevated train tracks, riders get a special vantage point of some beautiful craftsmanship on buildings around the Loop — from brick and stone moldings to glasswork.

The Quincy stop feels like something out of another time.

I love checking out the vintage posters on the Quincy platform. L. Kurishingal

The platform at the Quincy stop is adorned with wood paneling and vintage advertisements. It's like stepping back in time.

The station was originally built nearly 127 years ago, and it's one of the 150 Great Places in Illinois, according to the American Institute of Architects.

Other platforms on the line have their charm, but Quincy is a slice of true Chicago nostalgia.

There are plenty of great places to hop off the train.

Millennium Park is a major tourist attraction in Chicago. L. Kurishingal

If you want to make a pit stop, I recommend checking out the Chicago Riverwalk off Clark/Lake, the Chicago Theatre off State/Lake, Millennium Park off Washington/Wabash, the Art Institute of Chicago off Adams/Wabash, or the Roosevelt Collective for shopping and a movie off Roosevelt.

All of those popular attractions are within a 10-minute walk from the "L" stations.

If you're getting on and off, you can swipe in for two more rides for free as long as it's within two hours of your initial fare. But if you want to take your time exploring several stops, I recommend springing for the $5 one-day unlimited pass.

The Roosevelt stop is the perfect place to watch the sunset.

Since the platform is elevated, the view is nice and clear. L. Kurishingal

Wherever I decide to jump back on, I make sure to get to the Roosevelt stop right before sunset. Since it faces west, you can get a phenomenal view from the elevated platform.

If you're an early bird (or heading to or from Midway), you can catch an equally awe-inspiring view of the sunrise from the east-facing side of the platform. The light comes up behind the famous Shedd Aquarium in the distance.

Riding the Orange Line is an incredible way to get a feel for Chicago.

Public transportation may not seem like an attraction, but the Orange Line has so much to offer. L. Kurishingal

The Orange Line gives you an up close and personal view of Chicago.

The Skydeck at the Willis Tower and the Tilt observation experience at 875 North Michigan Avenue (formerly known as the John Hancock Center) get a lot of hype for offering the best views of the city. But you really can't beat a $2.50 tour of some of Chicago's best sights.

Whether you're a local looking for a new activity that isn't just getting drinks and food or a tourist visiting the Windy City, the Orange Line is worth checking out.

Read the original article on Business Insider