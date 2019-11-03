Chicago's kids are watching friends and family die. The teachers strike may finally bring them help

A student waits to get off the school bus at Richard Yates Elementary School, Friday morning, Nov. 1, 2019, in Chicago.

CHICAGO — Demetrius was playing in the park by his school when he heard the gunshots. They came fast, and close, as his panicked mother rushed him into the car.

They soon learned the victim was Tyshawn Lee, a 9-year-old boy shot and killed at point-blank range in the nearby alley. He and Demetrius, also 9 at the time, were good friends.

Even in a neighborhood where gun violence is so common that children often walk past police tape on their way to school, Tyshawn's death weighed heavily on Demetrius. The day after the homicide, he balled himself up in the corner of his room, rocking back and forth and repeating that he was scared for his life, his mother recalled.

Students in Chicago's toughest neighborhoods deal with a kind of trauma that's unfathomable to most people who have grown up in safe communities: gun violence, housing instability, domestic strife. And yet they have less access to health and mental wellness services than many of their peers in wealthier families and neighborhoods.

That soon could change. An 11-day Chicago teachers strike that ended Oct. 31 has won teachers a contract that includes one of their foremost demands: increases to support staff, and in particular, a social worker and a nurse in every school.

Will it be enough to help the neediest students manage their social and emotional health so that they can learn? Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her team have said the labor pool for both of those workers isn't large enough to meet the union's request. The district will soon find out.

Chicago teachers' strike ends: CPS will have 5 make-up days of school

Chicago Public Schools social worker Mary Difino, 27, holds a sign at a Chicago Teachers Union rally in downtown Chicago on Oct. 23, 2019. More

For now, Chicago Public Schools employs 341 full-time social workers and 273 full-time nurses in its more than 500 district-run schools. The national recommended ratio for students to social workers in regular schools is 250-to-1. In CPS, even if you estimate that the pool of public-school children to be in the neighborhood of 300,000, that ratio would be well over 850- to-1.

That's part of the reason why teachers maintained support from parents during the strike. They, too, said their children need more mental health support staff in schools.

"If you’re a kid and you just seen somebody get shot and killed ... you’re not thinking about your classroom work," said Lakeisha Alexander, the mother of Demetrius. "You’re not thinking about none of that. You’re thinking — what’s going to happen when I leave out of school?"

'My kids feel like they’re going to die'

Three of Alexander's children attend Joplin Elementary, just a few blocks from the family's home in Auburn Gresham, on the city's far Southwest Side. Joplin's more than 400 students are almost all black and low-income, and 14% have special needs, which often take the form of emotional or behavior disorders.

Demetrius met Tyshawn in the third grade. They played basketball together in school and after school, at the nearby Dawes Park; Tyshawn dreamed of playing in the NBA. When Demetrius struggled in computer class, Tyshawn helped him.