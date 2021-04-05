Chicago's mayor calls for police reform after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed by a Chicago cop during a chase

Paul Squire,Kelly McLaughlin
·1 min read
Lori Lightfoot
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in April 2020. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

  • Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has called for city police to implement a new foot-pursuit policy.

  • Her request comes after 13-year-old Adam Toledo was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer.

  • He was shot once in the chest during a chase, USA Today reported.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called for city police to implement a new police foot-pursuit policy after a 13-year-old Adam Toledo was shot and killed during a chase by a Chicago police officer.

"We cannot and will not push the foot pursuit reform off for another day," Lightfoot said on Monday at a press conference. "No longer can we afford to put off to tomorrow what we can address today because lives are truly at stake."

Adam Toledo was killed after Chicago police responded to a report of gunfire on March 29. Police said officers chased Toledo and a 21-year-old man and that Toledo was shot once in the chest after an "armed confrontation," according to USA Today.

Lightfoot said she was ordering a new pursuit policy be implemented by this summer.

