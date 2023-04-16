Chicago's mayor, mayor-elect weigh in on weekend shootings as summer approaches

CHICAGO — The weekend shootings of three teenagers in two separate incidents drew responses from Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson as summer looms.

In a statement released Sunday afternoon, Lightfoot said her office has had “very candid and productive conversations” with the Chicago Police Department about monitoring and responding to such gatherings. She also asked parents and guardians to help ensure their children’s safety.

“Twice in the last few days, several large groups of young people have gathered across the city. Many of them were there to have a good time and enjoy the unseasonably warm weather. However, some of those young people were involved in reckless, disrespectful and unlawful behavior,” Lightfoot’s statement said. “As I have said before, we as a city cannot and will not allow any of our public spaces to become a platform for criminal conduct. Most importantly, parents and guardians must know where their children are and be responsible for their actions. Instilling the important values of respect for people and property must begin at home.”

Johnson also issued a statement Sunday afternoon: “It is unacceptable and has no place in our city. However, it is not constructive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities.”

Johnson said improving public safety is one of his goals.

“Our city must work together to create spaces for youth to gather safely and responsibly, under adult guidance and supervision, to ensure that every part of our city remains welcome for both residents and visitors,” the statement said.

A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition after they were shot in the Loop Saturday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened around 9:05 p.m. in the 0-100 block of East Washington Street, according to police. The teenage boys stood in a crowd of people when they were shot by an unknown gunman.

Story continues

The shooting affected the Chicago Transit Authority’s Brown, Pink, Green and Orange lines. Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, CTA officials notified riders about disrupted service for each line due to police presence in the Loop. Each train temporarily bypassed the Washington/Wabash and Adams/Wabash stations. Service returned to normal before 12 a.m. Sunday, according to CTA tweets.

The 16-year-old had a gunshot wound in his right arm, and the 17-year-old had a gunshot wound in his left leg, police said.

No one is in custody. Police detectives are investigating.

On Friday night, a 14-year-old boy was shot just before 9 p.m. on the 3100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive near 31st Street Beach, according to police. He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound in his left thigh, police said. No one is in custody. Detectives are investigating.

———