Chicago's mayor said violent crime is going down. That's not the whole story.

Elliott Ramos
·7 min read

CHICAGO — When Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said during a press conference last month that the city was seeing a downward trend in violent crime, she was technically right.

Aggravated batteries, robberies and sexual assaults had declined. But Lightfoot’s critics, including many conservatives, were quick to point out that her claims brushed past numbers that were not as rosy — such as jumps in shootings and homicides.

Homicides so far this year have risen 33 percent compared to the same time period in 2019.

It’s a topic that was brought into the national spotlight over a particularly violent Fourth of July holiday weekend, in which the city reported 100 people were shot, 18 of whom died.

Nationwide, nearly 200 people were killed.

An NBC News analysis of Chicago Police Department data going back 20 years shows that overall, violent crime continued its slow decline during the pandemic. When all categories of violent crime are added together, the total declined by 46 percent over 20 years, and held steady between the first half of both 2019 and 2021.

But some of the crime categories that most worry the public have gone up. In addition to homicides, shootings have risen by 59 percent since the first half of 2019, the most recent comparable period since the pandemic began. And carjackings have nearly tripled.

Experts say those increases are because the once-in-a-generation pandemic has exacerbated economic and social problems that create the conditions for crime.

“We’ve got to recognize that the year and a half that we’ve gone through is unprecedented,” said David Olsen, a co-director for the Center for Criminal Justice Research, Policy and Practice at Loyola University Chicago.

Olsen said he was concerned about the pressure on elected officials to find a solution fast while ignoring crime’s underlying causes.

“The places where we're seeing the highest rates of homicide and shootings are the same communities that we have over the last 30 or 40 years – primarily the communities that are most economically disadvantaged and most racially segregated,” Olsen said.

Previous crime spikes prompted officials to create specialized units or programs meant to curb violence. In the 1980s, the Chicago Police Department launched a special operations section, which would eventually be disbanded after some members were charged with robbery and kidnapping. And more recently, the violence reduction iInitiative under former Mayor Rahm Emanuel sent thousands of police officers into crime-plagued areas. Those officers were later found by WBEZ to be mostly writing parking tickets on overtime.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown launched two specialized units in 2020 that he says is helping curb violence. He also launched a carjacking task force.

The most recent spike in gun violence was in 2016, when 788 homicides were recorded.

The 335 homicides in the first half of this year equal the homicide count of the first half of 2016. Sexual assaults were down from recent highs in 2017, with more than 700 reported so far in 2021.

City data released in May and updated as of this week show that so far this year, 325 people 19 years or younger were shot, 46 of them fatally.

Aggravated batteries, in which someone is harmed violently, sometimes with a weapon, are down in Chicago, but the number of shootings, a subset of batteries, are up 60 percent over 2019’s count for the first half of the year. Other types of batteries such as those with weapons other than guns are down.

That is also the case with robberies, which decreased as the pandemic lockdowns forced people indoors and off the streets. But carjackings, which fall under robberies, skyrocketed, garnering national headlines as many of those crimes were carried out by teenagers.

Chicagoans are used to officials spinning numbers and choosing the rosiest statistics, critics say, but it’s harder to minimize the victims of gun violence.

During his press conference last week ahead of the holiday weekend, Brown said crime was down, and cited a number of year-over-year statistics.

But he was comparing current crime numbers to those in June 2020, which were at historical highs in the wake of the unrest that followed George Floyd’s killing. Like Chicago, several other cities across the U.S. experienced increased gun violence during that time.

The following day, Brown faced scrutiny from City Council members who called an emergency meeting to demand clarity on what his plan was to curb violence for the July 4 holiday weekend. The meeting, decried by Lightfoot as “political shenanigans,” lasted six hours. While aldermen grilled Brown, at least two people were shot, one fatally, according to city data.

The mayor and the police superintendent have tried to shift blame for the shootings to the courts and the state’s attorney, alleging that would-be shooters are being let off the hook. Dozens of violent incidents committed by offenders who were out on bail have contributed to a narrative that the courts are letting shooters on the streets.

“I hear a lot about what the state's attorney is doing,” Brown said at a news conference this week, referring to the prosecutor’s office. “The courts release [violent offenders] back into the community, creating an unsafe environment for all of us. Chicago police officers are doing their job when we charge [violent offenders] with murder. That's doing our part.”

In an interview with a Chicago television station Thursday, Timothy Evans, the chief judge of Cook County’s Circuit Court, said the mayor and the superintendent don’t appear to be well informed.

His office released figures that said that from 2017 to 2020, only 3 percent of felony defendants and 5 percent of misdemeanor defendants released pretrial go on to commit a violent crime during their release.

Evans said he’s concerned, but said that locking up every defendant before trial comes with consequences.

“That would keep 95 percent of the people in jail pretrial when they are presumed innocent,” he said, “when 3 or 5 percent of the people are violating the law.”

A Chicago Tribune investigation last year found that Evans’ office may have undercounted repeat violent offenders out on bail.

The Cook County State’s Attorney, Kim Foxx, also disagrees with Brown’s assessment, and said the pandemic has created the conditions for the upticks in crime.

“The reality is 2020 was unlike any year that any of us have seen in our lifetimes from a global pandemic,” she said. “People [were] forced into their homes, [putting] strains on mental health.”

She said that while Brown claims the police are arresting people for gun crimes, they’re not capturing the people committing the shootings. She said many people are being arrested simply for gun possession.

“That is very different than someone using a gun in the commission of an offense,” Foxx said.

The back-and-forth illustrates a key difference in the focus of the two branches of law enforcement, which centers on who is considered a violent offender. In Illinois, gun owners are required to obtain a firearm owners identification card. Additionally, residents are not allowed to have a loaded gun in a car without a concealed-carry license. Many of the arrests the police department cites when asked about its record — including statistics listed on Brown’s Twitter feed — were of individuals who violated these requirements.

Of the more than 1,100 shooting incidents in 2021, only 26 have resulted in arrests, according to Chicago Police Department data. Meanwhile, more than 2,500 have been arrested for unlawful use of a weapon. About 86 percent of those arrested for unlawful use of weapons were Black people, according to police arrest data.

“I think there's a conflation that happens,” Foxx said. “Superintendent Brown has tried to make this point that anybody who possesses a gun [has] the potential for violence. There is no demarcation between a nonviolent gun possessor or a violent gun offender, and that simply isn't true.”

Others say Foxx isn’t using her office to properly keep Chicago’s streets safe. Pat O'Brien, a former judge and prosecutor who unsuccessfully ran against her in the 2020 election on a law-and-order platform, said Foxx should be doing more when police arrest gun violators with prior backgrounds.

O’Brien referred to Foxx’s statistics on those arrested for gun violations last year. He said there were more than 5,700 cases that were approved for unlawful use of a weapon, alleging that many of them had prior records.

“There is a crime being committed. Now for the people that don't have prior backgrounds, they've been an adult for a number of years, they seem less likely to be ... a problem, but they're still committing a crime.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chiefs star Frank Clark facing 3 years in prison on felony weapon possession charge

    Clark was allegedly pulled over with an Uzi last month.

  • Police may have lied about Breonna Taylor footage, lawsuit says

    Attorney Sam Aguiar alleges several officers involved in the fatal raid were assigned body cameras. He said the department is not complying with his open records request.

  • Texas man who waited seven hours at polls is charged with voting illegally

    Hervis Rogers became a national symbol of tenacity when he cast his ballot in last year’s presidential primaries Voters wait in line to cast their ballots in the Democratic primary at a polling station in Houston, Texas, last year. Photograph: Callaghan O’Hare/Reuters Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter A Texas man who became a national hero after he waited seven hours in line to vote in last year’s presidential primary has been arrested and charged with voting illegally. Hervis

  • Family seeks charges against Minneapolis cop in fatal chase

    The family of an innocent motorist who was killed when a Minneapolis police officer crashed into him while chasing a suspect called Friday for the officer to be fired and prosecuted. The crash this week fatally injured Leneal Frazier, 40, an uncle of Darnella Frazier, the teenager who was given a special citation by the Pulitzer Prizes for recording cellphone video of George Floyd’s arrest and death last year. Police have said Officer Brian Cummings had his lights and siren activated Tuesday as he pursued a suspect in a carjacking and several robberies, and that the suspect ran a red light just before Cummings crashed into Frazier's vehicle in a residential neighborhood.

  • Fact Check: Yes, football player stood alone for the national anthem, but it was by mistake

    A claim on Facebook brings back an incident from a 2017 NFL game, but it gets the original story partly wrong.

  • Washington church challenges state law requiring abortion coverage in healthcare plans

    A Washington church is challenging a state law forcing it to cover elective abortions in its health insurance plans.

  • Asked if US will deliver 'consequences' to Russia for ransomware attacks, Biden says 'yes'

    President Joe Biden told reporters Friday afternoon that Russia will face consequences after cybercriminals within the country carried out a string of recent ransomware attacks against targets in the United States.

  • Pennsylvania quickly counters election 'forensic' audit with voting machines directive

    Pennsylvania's Department of State warned counties against giving "third-party entities" access to voting machines shortly after a key Republican lawmaker requested “information and materials” from three counties for a "forensic investigation" of the 2020 election and 2021 primary.

  • Climate change threatens the future of Chicago

    Climate change is threatening the structural integrity of Chicago, the nation's third-largest city nestled between Lake Michigan and the Mississippi River Delta. Dan Egan, the author of "The Death and Life of the Great Lakes" and journalist-in-residence at the Center for Water Policy at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's School of Freshwater Sciences, joined CBSN to discuss the impact of climate change on the Windy City.

  • Washington state is latest to pass heat rules for workers

    Washington state on Friday became the second state in the Pacific Northwest in as many days to announce emergency rules that provide farmworkers and others who work outdoors more protection from hot weather in the wake of an extreme heat wave that is believed to have killed hundreds of people. The announcement comes a day after Oregon approved what advocates call the nation's most protective emergency heat rules for workers and as temperatures are spiking again this week in parts of the U.S. West, though not as severely as the end of June. The heat is making it difficult to fight wildfires in parts of a region struggling with a historic drought tied to climate change.

  • The trucking industry is doubling down on booting marijuana smokers, and it's getting a little ridiculous

    Trucking has rooted out more than 40,000 drivers who tested positive for marijuana in a new clearinghouse. Resources ought to go elsewhere.

  • Gun violence emergency declared in New York state

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a gun violence emergency this week in the hopes of curbing the rise in shootings and homicides around the state. Nick Suplina , the managing director for law and policy at Everytown For Gun Safety, joined CBSN to discuss this latest plan to combat gun violence.

  • Chicago man charged in shooting of 2 federal agents, police officer

    A man has been charged in the shooting of two undercover federal agents and a Chicago police officer in an unmarked vehicle early Wednesday.

  • Biden says US has given Afghans ‘all the tools’ to fend off the Taliban

    ‘ALL THE TOOLS’: President Joe Biden says the U.S. military is leaving Afghanistan after 20 years, but not before giving the U.S.-backed government in Kabul a well-trained and equipped military that should be more than a match for the Taliban, who have no planes, tanks, or anti-aircraft missiles.

  • Grizzly bear with cub charges at man running on Idaho trail, officials say

    The grizzly struck the man several times after he laid on the ground to protect himself.

  • Pandemic garbage boom ignites debate over waste as energy

    America remains awash in refuse as new cases of the coronavirus decline — and that has reignited a debate about the sustainability of burning more trash to create energy. Waste-to-energy plants, which produce most of their power by incinerating trash, make up only about half a percent of the electricity generation in the U.S. But the plants have long aroused considerable opposition from environmentalists and local residents who decry the facilities as polluters, eyesores and generators of foul odor. One estimate from the Solid Waste Association of North America placed the amount of residential waste up as much as 8% this spring compared to the previous spring.

  • Amid drought, thousands of acres of farmland in south central Idaho have water once again

    “That intangible thing called ‘The Idaho Way.’ That’s what happened this week with this deal,” said Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke, who facilitated the deal.

  • Florida condo death toll rises to 79 after another body is found

    The recovery left 61 people still missing and feared dead in the concrete and steel rubble of the 12-story oceanfront building in Surfside, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told an afternoon news conference.

  • NYPD's new 'game truck' draws scrutiny from critics

    The New York Police Department rolled out a video “game truck” this month in an effort to connect with youth in neighborhoods where community relations with law enforcement have been strained. But the program has its critics.

  • Hunter Biden paintings pose ethical challenge for president

    The White House has established an arrangement that would allow President Joe Biden’s son Hunter to sell his artwork for tens of thousands of dollars without knowing the identity of the purchaser, an agreement established in attempt to avoid any potential ethical concerns surrounding his sales. Under the arrangement, a private art gallery owner will set prices for his work and will handle all bidding and sales, but will not share any information about buyers or prospective buyers with Hunter or anyone in the administration. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that the gallerist would reject “any offer out of the normal course” and that the administration believes the agreement “provides quite a level of protection and transparency."