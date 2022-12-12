Chicago's "Walking Man" dies months after being set on fire

2
CBSNews
·1 min read

Joseph Kromelis, known as Chicago's "Walking Man" has died, months after he was set on fire while sleeping on the street, CBS Chicago's Elyssa Kaufman reports.

Kromelis was sleeping when a man threw gasoline on his head and set him ablaze.

The 75 year-old wasn't expected to survive. But in September, Kromelis was released from the hospital and transferred to a rehab center.

Known for his signature long hair and mustache, and often seen wearing a sport coat, Kromelis was affectionately called "The Walking Man" by Chicagoans who frequently saw seen him roaming the city's streets for decades.

It wasn't clear if his death was a result of his attack. An autopsy was scheduled for later Monday.

The attack happened around 3 a.m. Police said a 75-year-old man was lying on the ground when another man approached him, poured a flammable liquid on him, set him on fire and ran off.

Police sources confirmed to CBS Chicago's Brad Edwards that the victim was Joseph Kromelis and had suffered burns over 40% of his body.

Police said a security officer at a building nearby jumped into action and used a fire extinguisher to douse the flames. Kromelis was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Joseph Guardia, 27, of Melsrose Park, is charged with attempted first degree murder and arson, the Chicago Police Department said Sunday. Police didn't saly what led to the arrest.

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano quieting down, scientists say: CBS News Flash Dec. 12, 2022

Patti LaBelle concert in Wisconsin disputed by bomb threat

An update on Alessandro Michele and Gucci | 60 Minutes

Recommended Stories

  • 2 assailants shot by CCL-holding man in Loop

    A concealed carry license holder shot two men who opened fire at him as he walked in the Loop early Saturday, Chicago police said. Shortly before 3:40 a.m. a 31-year-old man was walking to his parked vehicle in the first block of West Randolph Street when a red SUV passed him and someone inside opened fire in his direction, police said. The CCL-holding 31-year-old drew his gun and fired ...

  • Remembering Officer Tyler Herndon

    Mount Holly Police remember Officer Tyler Herndon on two-year anniversary of the death of the Kings Mountain native.

  • Sandy Hook survivors ten years later

    Newtown residents share their feelings about the 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and look for peaceful futures. (Dec. 12) (AP Video: Ted Shaffrey)

  • Man arrested for attacking police officer during New York library’s drag story time

    Chase Catapano, 28, has suffered from bipolar disorder since he was a child, according to his father

  • Crypto Fugitive Do Kwon Is Hiding in Serbia, Says Media Report

    South Korean prosecutors believe that Do Kwon, the developer behind two collapsed cryptocurrencies, is hiding in Serbia, the semiofficial [Yonhap News Agency reported](https://en.yna.co.kr/view/AEN20221212002300315), citing prosecution officials. The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office obtained intelligence that Mr. Kwon has stayed in Serbia for about a month after leaving the United Arab Emirates, according to Yonhap. South Korean authorities have been trying to arrest Mr. Kwon [since Se

  • Washington’s Lauren Schwartz joins Pac-12 Networks after season-high scoring performance

    Washington student-athlete Lauren Schwartz joins Pac-12 Networks' Alyssa Charlston and Elise Woodward after the 82-66 victory over WSU on Sunday, Dec. 11 in Seattle. Follow Pac-12 women’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 women’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Ruse burglars target elderly residents on Northwest Side

    Chicago police are warning people to be on the lookout for two men targeting elderly residents in ruse burglaries on the Northwest Side.

  • Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano quieting down, scientists say: CBS News Flash Dec. 12, 2022

    Scientists say the eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island is easing - and may soon end. It began spewing molton rock more than two weeks ago after being quiet for nearly 40 years. AAA estimates that 113 million people will go 50 miles or more away from home from Dec. 23 through Jan.2. And “Black Panther, Wakanda Forever” topped the box office for the fifth straight weekend. So far, it’s the sixth-highest grossing movie of the year.

  • International legal experts assist Ukraine in sexual violence investigation

    KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) -An international team of legal advisers has been working with local prosecutors in Ukraine's recaptured city of Kherson in recent days as they began gathering evidence of alleged sexual crimes by Russian forces as part of a full-scale investigation. The visit by a team from Global Rights Compliance, an international legal practice headquartered in The Hague, has not previously been reported. Accusations surfaced soon after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of rape and other abuses across the country, according to accounts Reuters gathered and the U.N. investigative body.

  • Patti LaBelle rushed off Milwaukee theater stage over apparent bomb threat: video

    Patti LaBelle was rushed from the Riverside Theater stage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Saturday over a bomb threat before patrons were also evacuated and police came to investigate

  • Amgen to buy Horizon Therapeutics in $26.4B deal

    Amgen will acquire Horizon Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on treatments for rare, autoimmune diseases, for about $26.4 billion. Each Horizon shareholder will receive $116.50 per share for each share they own. The deal has an enterprise value of about $28.3 billion, Amgen said.

  • Church bus carrying 15, most of them children, flips over in Houston

    Fourteen of the passengers were transported to area hospitals with "possible, but non-life-threatening injuries," and a 33-year-old was in stable condition.

  • Facing COVID surge, China expanding hospitals, ICUs

    Facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, China is setting up more intensive care facilities and trying to strengthen hospitals as it rolls back anti-virus controls that confined millions of people to their homes, crushed economic growth and set off protests. President Xi Jinping’s government is officially committed to stopping virus transmission, the last major country to try. A Cabinet meeting called Thursday for “full mobilization” of hospitals including adding staff to ensure their “combat effectiveness” and increasing drug supplies, according to state media.

  • 6 arrested in April smash-and-grab robbery at Tustin jewelry store

    After a six-month investigation, six people have been arrested and charged in a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in Tustin.

  • China's Wang Huning, a backstage ideologue and political survivor

    When ex-Chinese leader Hu Jintao was escorted from the stage in October at the Communist Party Congress, a powerful behind-the-scenes figure took a brief turn in the spotlight as China-watchers pored over video to try to figure out what happened. Wang Huning, one of just two top officials reappointed to join President Xi Jinping on the elite seven-man Politburo Standing Committee, has carved an unusual career path as the party's top theoretician. While he typically operates in the background, Wang played a key role in the Hu drama when another top official, Li Zhanshu, briefly moved to assist the 79-year-old former president, who appeared to be confused.

  • A Minnesota man who said he was at 'war' with squirrels on his property was arrested after missing his target and shooting through his neighbor's window

    Local news reported that the man, identified as Michael James Powers, told police he shot at squirrels a few times in the last two years.

  • Four women steal large amount of clothes from Nordstrom, police say

    Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on four women who stole from Nordstrom.

  • Idaho stabbings rock campus a decade after deadly romance between professor and student

    Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were murdered in an off-campus rental in the early morning hours of November 13, police if Moscow, Idaho said.

  • Newly freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said he 'wholeheartedly' supports Russia's war in Ukraine and would 'certainly' volunteer: report

    "I'm proud that I'm Russian and that our president is Putin," Bout said in an interview after suggesting he would volunteer to fight against Ukraine.

  • Man zip-tied, set on fire by California car thieves after stopping to help seemingly stranded woman: Report

    A California man was set on fire and his car was stolen after he stopped to help a woman he thought was stranded last week, police said.