Chichester: Care home resident, 84, returns to school for physics GCSE

An 84-year-old care home resident who failed his physics exam five times has returned to school after 66 years to fulfil a dream to complete his secondary education.

Ernie Puffett has returned to class to take weekly physics lessons at Chichester College in West Sussex.

He said he would be "elated" if he passed GCSE physics next summer.

College principal Helen Loftus said there were "so many benefits" to having students of all ages in the classroom.

Mr Puffett said: "I really think I can pass it this time with all the help I am getting, and I would be elated if I did.

"I am amazed that youngsters today can take it all in because physics is such a vast subject."

He was able to return to school through a scheme run by his care home, which allows residents to suggest new hobbies, places to visit or activities linked to past careers that they would like to try.

'No age limit'

Ms Loftus said: "As soon as we heard Ernie would like to study physics with us, we didn't hesitate in saying yes.

"We all have ambitions and aims and we're proud to be supporting Ernie to achieve his."

Mr Puffett's course fees have been waived to help him achieve his dream.

"We often say there is no age limit on studying, and it has been fantastic to see that in action," Ms Loftus added.

"There are so many benefits of having people of different age groups and backgrounds learning together.

"They bring a range of experience and knowledge to the classroom which can add to their learning development."

Ryan Harris, manager at Mr Puffett's care home, Care UK's Chichester Grange, said: "Most people would have given up after the second attempt, but this never stopped Ernie in completing his dream."

