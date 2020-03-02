Chick-fil-A is bringing back 3 limited-edition items for Lent

For those observing Lent or anyone who is simply craving a flaky fish dish, select Chick-fil-A locations will be temporarily expanding their offerings beyond chicken to include cod-based items.

Other popular chains like Wendy's, Burger King and McDonald's have fish offerings all year long, but Chick-fil-A's fish sandwich and fish tenders are only around during the time of Lent.

This year, Lent began on Feb. 26, Ash Wednesday, and many Christians who observe the solemn time of reflection abstain from eating meat and other items made from meat, like broth. Lent lasts through Easter Sunday, which falls on April 12 this year.

While beef may be off the menu for many people during this time, fish is not, so Chick-fil-A began offering a fish-based version of its bestselling sandwich a few years ago.

Chick-fil-A's fish sandwich includes two lightly battered fried cod fillets served on a warm, buttered bun. It also comes with cheese, lettuce and an optional lemony tartar sauce. The Deluxe Fish Sandwich is served with tomato, lettuce and American cheese.

Select locations will also be offering boxes of fish tenders or fish nuggets, which are both served with a side of the chain’s bestselling item: waffle fries. The basic sandwich clocks in at 370 calories, while boxes of the fish tenders start at 190 calories.

Not all locations will be serving the special items, however.

Chick-Fil-A is encouraging customers to call their local restaurants before heading out for one of its fishy offerings, or check its 14-page online list of participating restaurants by state. For those who don't live near a Fish-fil-A, there are plenty of other big chains with Lent-friendly foods.

Popeyes, arguably Chick-fil-A's biggest competitor in the fried chicken sandwich department, is ditching buns with a $7 Buttermilk Biscuit Shrimp meal that comes with fried shrimp poppers dusted in its signature Louisiana seasoning. The meal is served with a biscuit and fries.

Wendy's cod fish sandwich returned for the season, too, and costs around $4 depending on where you live. The wild-caught cod is breaded in panko, fried, then topped with a dill tartar sauce, dill pickles and lettuce.

Burger King has a $4 Big Fish sandwich that has similar toppings to the Wendy's sandwich, but the fish fillet is made with Alaskan pollock. For traditionalists out there, there's always McDonald's year-round offering: the Filet-O-Fish sandwich.

Chick-fil-A will stop serving its fish meals on Saturday, April 11, the day before Easter.