Chick-fil-A coming to Niagara Falls

Dec. 1—A popular fast-food chain is coming to Niagara Falls for the first time.

Chick-fil-A is looking to set up its first Niagara County location at 6610 Niagara Falls Boulevard in a plaza owned by Benderson Development.

The plaza currently houses Esporta Fitness, a Starbucks, Luss Nail Bar, the Pho Spot restaurant and the Asurion tech repair shop.

Plans for the location were submitted to the Niagara County Planning Board in late November, which have an existing building housing a Gamestop demolished. The 5,000-square-foot restaurant would host 51 parking spaces.

The county planning board recommended approval at its November meeting, which would now have to be approved by the Niagara Falls City Planning Board before construction starts.

According to Buffalo Business First, Benderson is also working to develop a Chick-fil-A at 5017 Transit Road in Clarence at a former Applebee's. There is also a location under development at the Delaware Consumer Square on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo.

Eric Recoon, the vice president of development and leasing at Benderson, told Business First that the site was chosen due to the size of the local population, the area not being dense with other quick-serve restaurants, and the proximity to the I-190 expressway.

This would be the fourth Chick-fil-A location in Western New York, with the other three in Depew, Cheektowaga and Hamburg. There are currently more than 50 locations across New York state.