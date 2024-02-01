Some Chick-fil-A customers are owed part of $4.4M settlement, but time is running out

Have you ordered delivery from Chick-fil-A? Customers in some states may be owed a refund as part of a class-action settlement.

The Atlanta-based fast food chain reached a $4.4 million settlement to resolve claims that it hiked menu prices on delivery orders, according to TopClassActions.com

The settlement includes $1.45 million for cash refunds and $2.95 million for gift card refunds, the outlet reported, citing a legal filing. Eligible customers can expect $29.25 in cash or a gift card.

The complaint accused Chick-fil-A of promising “free” or low-cost delivery fees, only to mark up the price of menu items on delivery orders. It was a 25-30% increase on top of a flat delivery fee, usually $2.99 or $3.99, the lawsuit said.

“Worse, Chick-fil-A was aware of consumer confusion regarding the secret menu upcharge and knew consumers were and would be deceived by hidden menu price markups of which they were not aware,” the lawsuit says.

Panda Express faced similar allegations over “sneaky” service and delivery fees, McClatchy News reported in September. The restaurant agreed to a $1.4 million settlement, offering customers a cash refund or a free meal.

Chick-fil-A has denied any wrongdoing in the case.

The deadline to file a claim is Thursday, Feb. 15.

Here’s what to know as the cutoff date approaches:

Who’s eligible?

Customers who placed a delivery order on Chick-fil-A’s website or mobile app from a restaurant in California, Georgia, Florida, New Jersey or New York from Nov. 1, 2019, to April 30, 2021, are eligible to file a claim, according to the claim administrator’s website.

How do I file a claim?

Eligible customers can submit a claim online, settlement administrators said. Completed claim forms can also be mailed, so long as they’re postmarked by Feb. 15.

Email notices were sent to eligible customers in late 2023, based on Chick-fil-A’s records, and included a “Unique ID” required to submit a claim.

Didn’t receive one? Customers are encouraged to contact the settlement administrator at info@DeliveryOrderSettlement.com.

How much will I be paid?

The settlement provides up to $29.25 — either in cash or on a Chick-fil-A e-gift card — to eligible customers who submit a valid claim, according to the settlement administrator.

The gift cards can be used at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants across the U.S., excluding locations in airports, college campuses and hospitals.

When will I be paid?

A hearing to approve the settlement is set for Feb. 29, the settlement administrator said. Cash and e-gift card payments will go out once the agreement is approved, barring any appeals.

Officials warned the process may take up to a year.

“You will not receive your Cash Settlement Award or Gift Card Settlement Award until any appeals are resolved,” administrators said. “Please be patient.”

