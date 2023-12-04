Chick-Fil-A, Dutch Bros Coffee proposed for new Indio shopping center next year

North Indio could soon boast a new hub of fast food restaurants, including one that would give those susceptible to cuddly cow-themed marketing another place to “eat mor chikin.”

On Wednesday, the city council will consider approving the development of a 6.12-acre commercial center at the northeast corner of Jackson Street and Avenue 42, about half-a-mile north of Interstate 10.

The center would consist three fast food restaurants plus one sit-down eatery, which would all be housed in separate buildings. Chick-Fil-A and Dutch Bros Coffee have signed on to fill two of the fast-food restaurants. A city staff report said specific tenants for the other spaces have not been identified.

The restaurants would be built on undeveloped land just to the west of the Indio Municipal Golf Course. The sit-down restaurant would have an outdoor area that would face the golf course. The Chick-Fil-A and Dutch Bros would be located along Avenue 42 while the third fast food restaurant would be on the northwest side of the site facing Jackson Street. The existing golf course parking lot would also be rebuilt, while 245 new car parking spaces and 10 bike spaces would be added.

Drivers line up for coffee during the grand opening of Dutch Bros coffee in La Quinta on Dec. 28, 2020.

The new locations would further expand the presence of Chick-Fil-A and Dutch Bros in the Coachella Valley. Dutch Bros, which started in Oregon and is known for its drive-thrus and large menu of coffee and other drinks, opened its first valley shop in La Quinta in 2020. A second location in central Indio followed the next year.

Chick-Fil-A, meanwhile, made its long-awaited arrival in the Coachella Valley when it opened in Palm Desert near Interstate 10 in July 2022. A second location off Highway 111 in La Quinta is also in the works. The southern chain, which has over 3,000 restaurants, is known for its iconic chicken sandwiches, sweet tea and cheeky billboards. However, the company has also generated controversy because of its financial support of anti-LGBTQ organizations.

The Chick-fil-A restaurant in Palm Desert, which opened in 2022.

While the council will formally vote on the project Wednesday, it has already indicated its support for it. During its Nov. 1 meeting, the council voted unanimously to approve a swap of neighboring land parcels between the city and the developer of the proposed center, Can Do LLC, that saw the developer receive some land for the restaurants in exchange for giving land to the city closer to the golf course that will be kept as open space.

If the project gets approval, construction would be expected to begin in January and take eight months, according to the city.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the city of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and email him at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Chick-Fil-A, Dutch Bros Coffee planned in new Indio shopping center