Chick-fil-A employee becomes Internet sensation after video captures drive-thru cheer originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

A young Chick-fil-A employee has captured the attention of nearly half-a-million users after a customer shared video of his kind attitude and infectious joy.

Jeremiah Murrill, 20, is a face-to-face drive thru greeter at the fast food restaurant's Oleander Drive location in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Toya Liles, a Wilmington resident, recorded her interaction with Jeremiah as she and her daughter stopped at the Chick-fil-A to grab lunch.

PHOTO: Jeremiah Murrill, 20, is a face-to-face drive thru greeter at the Chick-fil-A in Wilmington, N.C.Toya Liles, a Wilmington resident, recorded her interaction with Jeremiah as she and her daughter stopped at the Chick-fil-A spot to grab lunch. (Toya Liles) More

"The world needs more people like Jeremiah," Liles told "Good Morning America." "His positive attitude and his exhilarating spirit can brighten anyone’s day."

(MORE: On this teen's first day back, his school life changed thanks to one act)

Liles' video was shared 450,000 times after she posted it on Facebook.

"Amazing ordering everyone!" Jeremiah can be heard saying in the footage before giving out fist bumps. "You guys are awesome."

Brother Joshua Murrill said Jeremiah constantly strives to make customers smile.

(MORE: Marching band member's cymbal performance goes viral)

"He wants to make sure he can make everybody happy...he's energized by the happiness of others," Joshua told "GMA." "I think it was a perfect opportunity for him."

PHOTO: Jeremiah Murrill, 20, is a face-to-face drive thru greeter at the Chick-fil-A in Wilmington, N.C.Toya Liles, a Wilmington resident, recorded her interaction with Jeremiah as she and her daughter stopped at the Chick-fil-A spot to grab lunch. (Toya Liles) More

Not only does Jeremiah work the drive thru, but it's a family affair with Joshua serving as team building manager and their siblings Destini, Kristian and Angel also working at the fast food spot.